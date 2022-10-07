'Iconic property': Former Pilot Life building on National Register of Historic Places

GREENSBORO — An iconic Guilford County building that served as the headquarters for the former Pilot Life insurance company has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The building at 5300 High Point Road was built in the 1920s and has been a major landmark in the Sedgefield community. The building was “a careful replication of the governor’s mansion built in 1767 in New Bern,” according to “Jefferson Pilot Financial, A Century of Excellence,” a history written for the company’s centennial in 2003.

Pilot Life, which once employed hundreds, created the grand campus as a business showplace on the outskirts of the city.

The building was added to the national list in July, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced this week. It was one of two sites and two districts newly listed to the register with a fifth, the Palmer Memorial Institute in Sedalia, getting an update last month to its 1988 listing as a historic district.

"It's just an iconic property in North Carolina," Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Preservation Greensboro, said of the old Pilot Life building.

He remembers driving by the property as a kid with his dad pointing it out.

Briggs said getting placed on the national register is an honor.

"It's recognizing that these properties are part of a national story ... So they're significant properties to the story of America and Greensboro is contributing to that story."

Inclusion on the national register does not restrict the owner from altering the historic property, but it does make the owner eligible for a 20% income tax credit for rehabilitation of the building, according to the U.S. National Park Service. The agency is ultimately responsible for approving inclusion in the historical registry.

Pilot Life campus

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the former Pilot Life home office is locally significant for its architecture as a collection of Georgian Revival–style buildings. It is of statewide significance as "the earliest-known, pioneering example of a modern suburban corporate headquarters campus in North Carolina."

"With its handsome Georgian Revival–style buildings replete with allegorical stone images lauding hard work, its layout designed for efficiency, its landscaped grounds, its fountain and lake, and its facilities for employee comfort and entertainment, the complex exemplified an early modern suburban 'corporate campus,'" according to the listing.

The property's historical significance extends from 1927 (when construction began) to about 1965 (when the construction of the last contributing building was completed), according to the National Register listing.

In 1990, Pilot Life, which by then had merged with cross-town rival Jefferson Standard, moved its employees to a downtown tower in Greensboro.

The former Sedgefield campus has been vacant for decades.

Kisco Senior Living bought the old headquarters and 142-acre campus in 2008 and divided it into six parcels. In 2015, the land was rezoned for a six-tract development with a variety of uses including commercial and residential.

Richmond, Va.-based Clachan Properties, which recently closed on the parcel that includes the old headquarters, plans to convert the buildings into luxury, market-rate apartments.

“In terms of specifics — how many units, when they will be available, at what rents — we just don’t have anything to announce yet,” Hugh Shytle, Clachan’s co-founder and president, said earlier this month.

Palmer Memorial Institute

In 1902, a 19-year-old Charlotte Hawkins Brown started the Palmer Memorial Institute in Sedalia to serve as a Black preparatory school.

Today, the school at 6136 Burlington Road “provides the setting where visitors can explore this unique environment where boys and girls lived and learned during the greater part of the 20th century,” according to the North Carolina Historic Sites website.

The school, which reopened in 1987 as the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, is the first State Historic Site to honor an African American woman.

It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1988 due to its statewide significance in education and Black ethnic heritage as well as for its association with prominent African American educator Charlotte Hawkins Brown. However, the listing was updated last month to provide current information about the district’s physical condition and history and extend the period of significance to 1971, when Palmer Memorial Institute closed.

In May, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Palmer Memorial Institute as one of the 11 most endangered historic sites in the U.S.

Three of the dorms on school grounds — built in 1927, 1934 and 1968 — have been closed off to the public due to safety concerns after years of damage from storms and delayed repairs.

Briggs called the campus, which includes 16 buildings, a "nationally significant place of education."

"It really is an amazing resource," he said.