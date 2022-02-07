Icy road conditions cause crashes, closures; Greensboro police advise motorists to use caution

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — Two lanes of Interstate 40 West at Highway 68 and two lanes of I-40 East at I-73 are closed due to traffic crashes, Greensboro police announced in a news release Monday morning.
Police are reporting that I-73 southbound at I-40 eastbound will be shut down completely due to the road conditions. Transportation officials have been notified of the conditions on the overpasses, police said in the news release.
The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind travelers to be mindful of bridges and overpasses due to early morning icing. Please slow down and use caution, police said in the news release.
