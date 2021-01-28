 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Icy roads possible Thursday night as morning snow melts and refreezes, weather service warns
0 comments
alert top story

Icy roads possible Thursday night as morning snow melts and refreezes, weather service warns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — Forecasters warn that the snow from early Thursday could refreeze tonight, creating icy patches on some roads.

Thursday started out with some snow and slushy road conditions. A little more than a tenth of an inch of snow fell in Greensboro, according to data compiled at Piedmont Triad International Airport. Forecasters on Wednesday had predicted up to 2 inches could fall in northern portions of central North Carolina, including in Guilford County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rest of Thursday is expected to be sunny but chilly, with a high of 37 degrees and overnight lows in the 20s, the National Weather Service said. The drop in temperatures could create icy patches on roads.

Friday will also be sunny with a high of 42 degrees.

The weather service said chilly high pressure will build over the area, providing dry weather and well below normal temperatures through the day on Saturday. There may be a brief period of light snow or flurries across the western Piedmont, including the Triad, Saturday night, forecasters said, but little to no accumulation is expected.

The main batch of precipitation will move across the area on Sunday, the weather service said. That could begin as light freezing rain along and north of Interstate 85, again including the Triad, before changing to all rain. Impacts again appear to be limited, forecaster said.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News