If you haven't visited in a while, check out the new Greensboro.com

In case you missed it, Greensboro.com has a whole new look.

The new design, which launched last week, is meant to help make sure you get the content you care about the most. Personalized news, just for you, near the top of the home page. If you’ve shown interest in a story topic previously, we’ll bring more of that to you.

As you use Greensboro.com, your preferences will be used to personalize your experience. Seven spots on the top of the homepage will offer a mix of what the News & Record has to offer at any time. And this mix will change throughout the day, reflecting what people are talking about and what they should be talking about.

You’ll find a mix of news, sports, opinion and lifestyle pieces — choices driven by what you need to know, when you need to know it. You'll also find photos and videos in that mix.

As you make selections — read stories, scroll photo galleries, watch videos — the website will present more options based on your previous selections.

And a new feature allows you to navigate away from a video and return to pick it up where you left off.

You’ll notice the same design carried through on story pages, rich with links to supplemental information, background pieces and related topics.

If you’re already a subscriber and user of our digital content, thank you. We hope you’re taking full advantage of your membership with the e-edition, email alerts, topic-driven newsletters with links to our latest related content and frequent visits to Greensboro.com.

We also hope you know that your support of local journalism makes our community stronger and helps us foster community conversation.

If you’re not a subscriber, now’s a great time to try out a digital subscription. Go to Greensboro.com/subscribe to find the latest promotional deal.

Contact Managing Editor Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.