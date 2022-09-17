'I'm asking for somebody to please help me': Retired Greensboro nurse needs second kidney transplant

GREENSBORO — Mary Barber wants to travel. She wants to go back to the Louvre in Paris one day.

"I want to go on the Boom Supersonic," said the retired 81-year-old nurse suddenly grasping at the arms of her recliner. "Even if I'm holding my seat like this."

The N.C. A&T graduate knows it's not possible without the kidney she needs. Getting to Charlotte to visit her daughter and soon-to-arrive grandbaby requires scheduling dialysis at a clinic there.

She's not alone. Most of the people on the national organ donor registry are looking for kidneys.

She knows usable organs often aren't donated after death or that people do not making a living donation because of myths and misconceptions.

But that doesn't mean she's giving up.

She's asked at church. She's asked the alumni association. Her only child isn't compatible. She didn't have siblings.

Her father, the late Jimmie Barber, who had been the longest serving Black person on the City Council before his death in 1985, spent five years on dialysis. Kidney ailments run on her dad's side of the family.

Her mother, retired schoolteacher Kathryn Barber, is an active 97.

Barber's also not shy about wanting people to know the plight of organ donors. Also, that there are invaluable gifts they can share.

"I'm asking for somebody to please help me," Barber said.

Want to help? Anyone interested in contacting Mary Barber to see if they are a compatible donor can call 336-272-4632.

****

Even as technology has made a difference in health care, this "gift of life" depends on other people. Every nine minutes, a new name is added to that waiting list. More than 40,000 transplants are performed each year. More than 100,000 people — of every age, race and gender — are still waiting.

And 80% of the people in need of an organ need a kidney, said Chuck Heald of the organ procurement agency HonorBridge in Winston-Salem, formerly Carolina Donor Services, which covers 77 counties in North Carolina including Guilford and Forsyth.

And he knows people are desperate, which is why HonorBridge offers a speaker's bureau and information on its website to address issues people might have with considering organ donation, including the extensive religious views on donating of dozens of faith groups, including the Amish, Hindus and others. There's information about living donors, how they can change their mind, even medical questions and answers.

"It gives the individual who has been waiting another tomorrow," Heald said of people who do sign up as organ donors.

People have also become savvier with reaching out to potential donors, especially strangers, he said. People are also using social media to reach people. And they're using other tried and true attention getters.

"Sometimes, driving down I-40 you'll see a bumper sticker with 'Mary needs a kidney,' or people will rent a billboard with information about their need," Heald said. "They are trying everything."

* * * *

Barber had always been independent. Resourceful. Not often deterred.

When the Dudley High School graduate found out she passed the state nursing exam right out of A&T in 1963, she took the train to Philadelphia where she was hired on the spot.

The hospital gave her an address for a rooming house close to work that was advertising plenty of rooms.

"When the man saw I was a Black girl they suddenly didn't have any more," she said.

So, she hopped on the bus to New York City, where she had always wanted to live, and was hired at St. Luke's Hospital, where she began her career in pediatric nursing. She stayed three years.

Her parents were urging her to go back to school to get a graduate degree. From there she went to Clark Atlanta University, where she got a master's in psychology.

Her next move was to Miami, where she taught pediatric nursing and psychiatric nursing. She left Miami in her blue Mustang convertible and after a stop in North Carolina, moved on to Washington, D.C., and D.C General Hospital. While there she earned a master’s degree in nursing at Howard University. She later joined the staff at Washington Technical Institute, which later became the University of the District of Columbia, teaching would-be nurses who have probably taken care of thousands of others.

Retirement eventually brought her back to North Carolina, and buying her own home in Greensboro.

Recently, after a foot injury, she moved in with her mother.

Kidney disease robbed her of her own kidneys, putting her on dialysis. In 2005, Barber got a kidney from a deceased donor through Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was told that it should last 10 to 15 years. Hers lasted 14.

She takes care of herself.

When she needed a second kidney, she was turned away by a couple of transplant teams — older adults are routinely turned down because of age-related problems.

"I was heartbroken," she said.

But she was approved for a living donor transplant at the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.

But she'll need to find her own donor.

"I said what in the world can I do?" Barber said. "A nurse at Moses Cone told me to try your church. To try your school."

She didn't get a response to those but it got her busy.

She's watched shows about stranger-to-stranger transplants. Someone told her about a preacher who got one from someone in his congregation.

She also knows that some people are reluctant to give up one, even though they have two and only need one to survive.

"They wonder what would happen if something happened to one of theirs," Barber said of the excuses.

Heald said it's rare, but if it did happen those people would gain priority on the donor registry.

* * * *

Especially as a nurse, Barber knows the stress on her body over time if she doesn't get a transplant.

Since her donor kidney failed, she goes to dialysis three times a week.

"I can always tell how she's doing," Kathryn Barber said. "Some days she's alert and some days she comes in and she's not. She goes to bed."

Get Mary Barber talking about treatment and she goes down the list of what she wears: two pairs of socks, three shirts, and three blankets.

"And I'm still cold," she said.

She is thankful that dialysis is available. She doesn't want to appear ungrateful.

But she would love to have her freedom back. People in her family live long lives — an aunt lived within a month of her 100th birthday. Another relative lived to be 104. And there are others.

"I know I've been a blessed woman," Barber said of not having other major health problems.

She hopes someone reading her story will feel moved.

She hopes that others get the organs they need.

There are flowers that bloom around the porch where she sits in a chair to wait for the transportation service to dialysis.

She wishes she could linger there instead, with the roses and other seasonal flowers, simply enjoying the morning.

"My mother always taught me that God is in control," Barber said. "If it's his will, it will be done."

About organ donation How to register as a donor Register at the DMV to get a heart on your driver's license or sign up at registerme.org/NC. Can I change my mind? Yes. You can take your name off of the donor registry at any time through that same website: registerme.org/NC. What can be donated? Organs: heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys, and small intestines. Tissues: skin, bone, corneas, heart valves, and veins. Does it cost to donate an organ? No. The organ procurement organization pays for any costs associated with the donation. The donor's family is only responsible for hospital charges before the death declaration and funeral expenses. Does registering as a donor affect medical care? No. Medical care is always based on what is necessary to save a patient’s life. A person can only be considered for donation after being declared dead. What is a living kidney donation? It is when a single, healthy kidney from a living donor is transplanted into someone whose kidneys no longer function. The single donated kidney is able to replace the two failed kidneys. How common are they? In the U.S., living-donor kidney transplants make up about one-third of all kidney transplants. More information Find out more about organ donation at www.honorbridge.org. Find out more about living organ donations at www.americantransplantfoundation.org. Source: HonorBridge.org, Mayo Clinic