Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KERNERSVILLE—A cool, gray Monday morning greeted the hundreds of attendees for the annual Memorial Day commemoration at Carolina Field of Honor.

Although they were blessed with a one-hour respite from the rainy and dour conditions, most said the weather would not have deterred them from paying their respects, praying and weeping for the fallen, and renewing friendships among military veterans spanning nine decades of war and occupation.

The Carolina Field of Honor centers on an obelisk that rises over a fountain and pool and is surrounded by monuments representing the branches of the armed services. One of the ways the grassroots project has been funded is through the sale of paver bricks that bear the names of veterans.

Steven Bennett, a 21-year military veteran who served in operations involving Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan, said he attends the annual event to honor friends he gained during his four tours.

“It comes from more than a sense of duty,” Bennett said. “I’m here to pray for my brothers and sisters, those who didn’t make it home, or bear the scars of what they did over there.”

Bennett said that when it comes particularly to war, “if you forget your history, you’re doomed to repeat it.”

“Since only about 1% of the population have served in the military, it leaves very few to remember,” he said. “Just like there were problems in the Vietnam War, there were problems in the last two wars, not with the soldiers, but with the politicians.”

Respecting the call

Al Stewart Jr., the keynote speaker, focused his speech on honoring the bravery of military veterans and separating their call to duty from what he termed the lies and manipulations of presidents and U.S. military leaders.

Stewart is a former U.S. Airborne-Ranger sergeant and a Night Hawk gunship gunner during the Vietnam War. He has served several tours as an advisor to soldiers in Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon since his retirement as a Greensboro Police Department assistant chief.

Much of Stewart’s speech represented his view on how the U.S.’ anti-communism political fervor got the military involved in Vietnam and kept them there through two Democrat and two Republican presidential administrations.

He said he consumed books and articles representing as many different perspectives as he could find and determined that “every president ... lied to us about the war.”

“I concluded that it was a misguided and failed event that cost our nation over 58,000 lives and many times that more wounded.”

Stewart cautioned “not to take my view on the war as a slight against our veterans.”

“I’m proud that I served, proud that served with great people, and our veterans need to be appreciated,” he said. “Veterans did what they were told to do, went where they were told to go. They should be proud of their service ... and most of our country served honorably in that war.”

Meanwhile, Stewart said veterans were handcuffed during military actions by politicians thinking more about reducing costs than achieving victory.

Stewart said the U.S. military has failed at times to learn hard lessons, comparing the withdrawal from Vietnam to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We failed in Iraq, we failed in Afghanistan, and it was all because of politics,” Stewart said.

Stewart stressed that he doesn’t take offense — as some veterans might — when someone tells him “Happy Memorial Day” as part of their enjoying a three- or four-day break from work.

“It’s a solemn event, not a happy event, like you may say ‘Happy Veterans’ Day,” Stewart said. “It may be a matter of protocol, just like some one you saluted during the National Anthem and some put their hand over their heart.

“The fact that you are here tells me you are a patriot and you support the military.

‘A piece of Adam’

Americans live in peace, pursue dreams and enjoy freedoms “because of Americans who put country before self and made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Rob O’Hanlon, former chairman of Carolina Field of Honor board.

O’Hanlon said Memorial Day and Veterans Day commemorations at Carolina Field of Honor provide a sense of shared sacrifices on hallowed grounds for local military veterans, whether in their 20s or their 90s.

O’Hanlon shared a story “that will stay with me forever” of a serendipitous encounter between Kevin Lucas, a Gold Star dad whose 20-year-old son, Marine Lance Corporal Adam Lucas, died during a 2006 military operation in Iraq and a Marine veteran.

O’Hanlon and Lucas were attending a Vietnam Moving Wall presentation April 29 in Kernersville. Lucas was wearing a sweatshirt representing the 3rd Battalion 8th Marines that had listed on the back the 17 Marines who died during that 2006 deployment.

The first veteran displayed a red 3rd Battalion 8th Marines tattoo on his arm, which caught Lucas’ attention as Lucas’ sweatshirt caught the eye of the veteran.

When Lucas told the veteran that his son had served in the battalion, O’Hanlon said the veteran “froze” and then said with tears in his eyes that he had served with Adam Lucas.

“He said, ‘Sir, I knew your son. I was serving with him on that deployment, serving with him when he was killed,’” the veteran said, according to O’Hanlon.

“Folks, I cannot tell you what was going on in our hearts and our minds at that point,” O’Hanlon said. “They embraced each other, tears were flowing from everybody. It was as if Kevin had a piece of Adam to hug, and this Marine had a Gold Star father to hug and to mourn the death of a fallen Marine brother.”

More than Daddy

James Rackley of Greensboro, a 20-year veteran with the N.C. National Guard and an Apache helicopter pilot, brought his wife and five children to the Memorial Day event. Rackley served two deployments to the Middle East.

“I’m here to show my family what this country means to us and see the heritage of those who served before us, fought, bled and died for our freedoms,” Rackley said. Both his grandfather and father also served in the military.

“I think my children understand my service,” Rackley said. “They are probably more involved with my service than I was with my dad and his service.

“We try to take them to events like this to make sure they understand why Daddy has to leave and go for training or deployments.

“I want to pass along that lineage, that it’s not just Daddy who loves this country, but all kinds of people from different branches and different generations,” Rackley said.

PHOTOS: Memorial Day at Carolina Field of Honor