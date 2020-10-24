Imbalance of power: Greensboro has more minorities than whites. So why aren't more of them on city boards?

But it's not going to be easy because there are eight other council members who will need to be diligent about following her lead.

"Oftentimes we want people who just go along to get along and make us feel comfortable and sometimes you’ve got to be pushed out of your comfort zone," she said.

Council members who represent majority white districts or districts with more affluent residents will need to challenge themselves, Hightower said.

"I know people want to say 'I'm fair,'" she said. "You’ve got to open yourself up to be uncomfortable."

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, who represents the affluent District 4 in northwest Greensboro, said council members must make their intentions clear when searching for and appointing members for boards and commissions.

She said she looks at gender, race and generation when appointing people and she sometimes interviews them as she would a job candidate because, Hoffmann explained, most of the city's work gets done by boards and commissions.