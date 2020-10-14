Impaired driver crashes into building on W. Gate City Blvd., seriously injuring herself and 2 passengers, police say

GREENSBORO — Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a building on West Gate City Boulevard early this morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Kala Parrish, 24, of Graham was driving a 2013 Toyota Avalon west on West Gate City Boulevard when the car ran off the road to the right and crashed into a building at 2110 W. Gate City Blvd., according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shaneka Holly, 28, and Dazia Richmond, 22, both of Burlington, were passengers in the vehicle. Two of the occupants were transported to a hospital with serious injuries and one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Parrish was charged with driving while impaired, with speed and alcohol being named as contributing factors to the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.