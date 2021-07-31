GREENSBORO — More than 170,000 North Carolina renters were on the edge of being evicted from their homes in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But that number dropped dramatically last year when state and federal governments imposed moratoriums that barred landlords from evicting people for non-payment of rent.

As businesses closed, millions lost jobs.

Others, suffering from COVID-19 infection, missed days or months of work.

Many people had to quit jobs to care for sick family members or children suddenly at home because schools were closed.

Tenants couldn't pay rent for a month, three months, even a year. But landlords couldn't take action.

Eviction moratorium ending In this Oct. 14, 2020, photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. With the federal moratorium's expiration on Saturday, local …

That safety net was swept away this weekend as the federal moratorium expired Saturday. Beginning Monday, courts around the state could be filled with thousands of landlords seeking "summary ejectment" orders to begin the process of evicting tenants from their apartments or rental houses.

The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes.

One of Greensboro's top housing advocates deals directly with eviction cases and conducts research about housing conditions in the city.

He is not optimistic.

"I think we are already seeing a wave of evictions," said Stephen Sills, a UNCG professor and director of The Center for Housing and Community Studies. "We've seen an uptick in individuals that we're assisting with emergency rental assistance applications coming to us with papers from their landlords saying they will be evicted soon."

Sills is bracing for what will happen Monday.

He said people will be evicted with no place to go. Many will be forced to move into shelters or hotels. Or worse, with affordable housing in short supply, become homeless.

"We're going to have kind of a mad game of musical chairs with far too few chairs to play the game," Sills said.

Falling behind

Guilford County has the third-highest number of households that are behind on rent among all counties in North Carolina.

PolicyLink and the USC Equity Research Institute, two agencies that do research on issues of income and racial equity, produced the National Equity Atlas that includes the rent data.

The number of households with rent debt is concentrated heavily in the state’s most urban counties.

The top five counties with the most debtors — Mecklenburg, Wake, Guilford, Cumberland and Durham — account for nearly 40% of all the household rent debt, according to the dashboard.

In the period of June 23-July 5, the group reported that more than 13,000 Guilford County households are behind in rent. That adds up to a cumulative total of $35 million owed to landlords or an average of just over $2,600 per household.

With roughly $18 million in federal dollars available between city and county rental assistance programs, some landlords will lose money even if they evict their tenants.

But that remaining financial safety net could keep the looming wave of evictions from becoming a tsunami for now.

Guilford County evictions filings by month

Thousands of Greensboro residents — and their landlords — have benefitted from the nearly $8 million the city has granted to renters in trouble. Under the program, renters and landlords fill out applications and, once approved, payments are sent to landlords on behalf of tenants.

Cynthia Blue, the city's interim director for Neighborhood Development, told City Council Thursday that the city's emergency rental program still has more than $11 million available to qualified applicants.

Likewise, Guilford County is now accepting applications for its rental assistance program from any resident in the county including Greensboro and High Point.

Guilford has a $7 million fund with likely more money on the way, said Randal Hoover, a Guilford County Social Services division director.

The average amount of assistance issued per household in Guilford County is $2,600, Hoover said in an email to the News & Record.

"With the moratorium ending, we are expecting more applicants to reach out to us with even greater needs," he wrote. "We are working with several community partners who work directly with landlord/tenant issues, to ensure those who are facing imminent eviction have easy access to apply for assistance immediately to alleviate the crisis."

+2 Facing eviction in N.C.? Here's what you need to know. Every year, tens of thousands of N.C. residents face being evicted from rental property. Here's a look at the eviction process.

Until July, Greensboro and the county operated their application processes with no overlap. But Guilford County has since expanded its staff and is taking Greensboro applications as well, opening up a bottleneck that had delayed relief payments for those in need.

Staffs are still overloaded with applications, Blue told the council, but Mayor Nancy Vaughan applauded the county for its willingness to cooperate with and assist the city with its burden.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eviction mediation

Still, bottlenecks remain.

Many people will be summoned to court to face magistrates, having applications for aid in process or worse, not being aware that relief exists.

They will be in a kind of rental limbo, hanging hope on rescue programs that may not come through in time to satisfy landlords pressing for eviction.

Guilford County evictions outcomes

Enter Sills with a program that could ultimately help scores of those tenants avoid eviction through mediation with landlords.

The UNCG Eviction Mediation Program is led by Sills and has a staff of two full-time and four part-time employees. The group will assist tenants to navigate a process designed to find them help and, more importantly, persuade their landlords to delay the eviction process until tenants can resolve their rental debt.

Funded by a group that includes Guilford County, the United Way, the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro and the Foundation for Healthy High Point, Sills and his staff will find resources and negotiate for tenants.

Sills says it's sometimes a process of "shuttle diplomacy," helping tenants work with landlords, filling out applications for aid, working with Legal Aid eviction diversion programs, even providing interpreters for tenants with language issues.

"In many of these cases it's a back-and-forth for several weeks where we're calling, going out and visiting, setting up a table, setting up a computer, helping people get their documents in order," Sills said.

The group currently has 42 cases in active mediation and 72 cases where his staff is helping tenants navigate the often difficult application process for emergency rental assistance.

With the moratorium ending, Sills' group is facing its greatest challenge.

"We've been waiting for this shoe to drop for seven months or eight months now. It's luckily been kicked back," he said. But governments are no longer planning to delay the moratorium's expiration.

"I believe we're going to see some very dire circumstances for many residents in the next six-to-eight weeks. We don't have the bandwidth in social services and we don't have the housing," Sills said.

During pre-pandemic times of 2019-2020, landlords filed more than 13,000 eviction actions in Guilford County. That number dropped to just under 6,000 after the moratorium was imposed, a 54% decrease.

Sills and his group are working with the city, the county, Legal Aid and the courts to do everything they can to help and inform tenants facing eviction.

Beginning Monday, they watch and wait as the cases roll in.

Eviction moratorium ending Dan Rose, a volunteer with Winston-Salem Housing Justice Now, leads chants at a July 1 protest against evictions in front of the Forsyth Count…

Relief for landlords

Sills' group has already assisted 30 households that rent from one local landlord.

Brittany Cousins, who owns about 250 apartment units, many of them off English Street in Greensboro, has helped many tenants fill out applications for emergency rental assistance programs, sometimes urging them to apply because they haven’t been paying rent.

“We’ve been working with our tenants and we work with our tenants when there isn’t an eviction ban,” Cousins said.

Others were paying rent but going to dangerous jobs, like meat packing, that exposed them to the coronavirus. She has attempted to help them too by recommending that they apply for rental assistance.

But some renters create problems beyond owing rent and they, too, may face eviction.

She doesn’t expect to begin mass evictions as the moratorium is lifted. But Cousins feels relieved that her power of eviction will be returned.

“Landlords deal with a lot more than rent payments and clogged toilets,” she said.

“Eviction is not always about the rent,” Cousins said, “and by making it more difficult to pursue evictions that are not about the rent, it damages the entire community.”

Cousins describes some tenants who are violent to other residents or do things like smashing windows in apartments. But it’s very difficult to evict them, she said, during a moratorium.

Regarding such tenants, she said, “It’s not about, ‘Hey, you haven’t paid me rent. You have created an extraordinary amount of chaos and heartache for me and the people who work for me.’”

Largest N.C. counties see drop in evictions filings

Jon Lowder, who represents landlords as the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association, doesn't think conditions will be nearly as bad as some predict, but also believes that the number of eviction filings will rise.

"I really think we are going to see a lot of pressure on that rental assistance program very quickly," Lowder said. "People who have not thought about it are going to worry."

Lowder said that nationwide, rental assistance programs have been slow in rolling out. He said he hears positive things about efforts in Greensboro and that because Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have a combined program, "I have had almost no complaints about lack of communication."

If landlords and tenants are not talking enough now, Lowder predicts, they'll have to soon, as the moratorium ends.

"I have no way to tell what it is going to look like, but there's a significant amount of unpaid rent out there," he said. "On a case-by-case basis, landlords and tenants are going to have to figure out what to do."

Winston-Salem Journal Reporter Wesley Young and Hickory Daily Record Reporter Kevin Griffin contributed to this report. Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.