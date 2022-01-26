In new A&E show, '50/50 Flip,' a Burlington couple shows how anyone can make a living flipping homes

BURLINGTON — Dedric and Krystal Polite say that earning income from flipping houses is something anyone can do.
“You can do this while keeping your day job… what we do is attainable for the average individual,” said Krystal Polite
In just a few years, the Polites have made millions buying, renovating, and flipping homes and properties. Now, this inspiring power couple are opening their lives and their knowledge as the stars of a new television series called “50/50 Flip.”
In the show, which debuts at noon Saturday on the A&E network, the Polites renovate and flip 10 single- and multi-family homes, each one for under $50,000 and all in under 50 days.
The show is as much about investment strategy as it is flipping houses.
“Most house flippers aren’t interested in building a portfolio of cash flow property, which is our main goal,” Dedric Polite, 40, said.
The Polites own and operate Be Polite Properties LLC, a business they started in 2017 in Burlington. They buy and renovate properties and then rent or sell them. They've gone from owning three properties to over 60 rental units valued at over $5 million. Their company has grown to include four entities, each with a specific focus on buying single- and multi-family homes and apartment buildings with a goal of flipping or holding for long-term income.
“We come into it with more of an investor mindset,” Krystal Polite, 41, said.
It is their approach to flipping, and their openness to share insight and open a door to their family life that appealed to producers at A&E who chose the Polites from hundreds of entries to be considered for the show.
The show was filmed in Burlington, Graham, Mebane and Greensboro over the course of seven months last year.
Be Polite Properties is a long way from Dedric Polite’s start as a real estate investor. The South Carolina native moved to Boston with his mother and siblings when he was young. It was his mom’s struggles as a single parent that motivated Dedric Polite to make something of himself. After graduating from Amherst College, and while working as a pharmaceutical rep, he managed to get a zero-down loan and buy a three-unit apartment building. He said he was inspired by the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” He lived in the ground-floor apartment while renting out the top two floors to pay the mortgage.
“That made me a believer in real estate investing,” Dedric Polite said.
He said his career in real estate likely would’ve ended there, however, were it not for his wife. The couple met while filling their tanks at a gas station. The two quickly discovered they shared an interest in business and becoming entrepreneurs. Their mutual attraction led to a lunch, which turned out to be as much a business meeting as it was a first date. The two discussed career goals and the possibility of becoming business partners.
With a degree from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and insight gleaned from dozens of books, DVDs, CDs and seminars, Dedric Polite had the knowledge for real estate investment, but lacked the fire. It turned out that Krystal Polite was the spark.
“I’m not a talker, I’m a doer,” she said.
Krystal Polite is a native of Burlington but moved to Boston to go to school. By the time she was 18, she ran her own event planning company. She graduated with a business degree from Northeastern University. But she always wanted something more.
“From the moment I knew what having a job was, I never thought I would ever work for anyone long term,” she said.
Within a few months of meeting Dedric Polite, the two were a couple and living at his apartment. Their first business venture together was renting out her apartment through Airbnb.
When Krystal Polite gave birth to the first of the couple’s two boys, they moved to Burlington to be closer to her family. They were primed to start a real estate business but needed capital. So, they bought a franchise in a novelty scooter business. Within a year of renting furry animal scooters at malls in Greensboro and Charlotte, they made enough to start Be Polite Properties.
It wasn’t easy. Both put in 60-hour weeks as they continued to work full-time corporate jobs while juggling the new business of flipping homes and taking care of a family. When the time was right, Dedric Polite left his job and ran Be Polite full-time. Eventually, Krystal Polite followed.
In addition to now buying, selling and investing in real estate full time, the Polites also share their insight through speaking tours, a YouTube channel and Instagram.
The Polites hope their renovations ultimately help neighborhoods.
“Once you’ve gone into a community and taken a run-down house and put a lot of money in beautifying that property… the neighbors start making improvements. It has a domino effect. When you turn around a single home, it’s amazing what can happen,” Dedric Polite said.
Krystal Polite feels it is leveraging wealth.
“You make a living by what you get, and you make a life by what you give,” she said.
For viewers expecting “50/50 Flip” to be just another house-flipping show, Dedric Polite said it is not.
“Yes, we are renovating houses," he said, "but we are teaching people how to find them, how to finance them, how we fix them up and showing our personal lives, as well.”