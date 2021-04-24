In seeking recognition for her grandfather, Greensboro student looks to give 'a voice to those who aren’t heard'

Her grandmother suspects they only wanted young and healthy people in the camps.

Ksor's mother would leave the camps to sneak food to them and work on a plan to get them inside. She got the attention of Carl Ragan, a Vietnam vet still there who she shared Nie's story with, and who was able to get the grandparents into the camp.

Ksor was 3 when she and most of Nie's family — three daughters and two sons, and their families — left the camp on their way to the United States in 2002.

"I remember riding on the airplane and seeing the stars and not knowing that it was just city lights," Ksor said. "I was sitting next to my father and he said, 'We are in America.' "

It had been the American servicemen, notably Special Forces in North Carolina, that pushed the U.S. to resettle thousands of Montagnards as refugees so they could escape persecution from the Vietnamese government for helping the Americans.

Of the thousands who were relocated to the United States, most were resettled in North Carolina, home of Fort Bragg and U.S. Special Forces, who directly benefited from the Montagnards' guidance during the Vietnam War.

Greensboro now has the largest Montagnard community outside of Vietnam, officials estimate.