'In the right hands': Old photo album found at antique fair returned to rightful owners

The photo album, although set aside, never was sent by his step-grandmother, Joann Giampino. The family said she had no children of her own.

“I think what happened is that when she passed, there was a garage sale or an estate sale,” Corpus said.

The 1970s-era, spiral-bound album contains about 40 mostly black-and-white pictures of daily life on an airfield. It includes photos of bombers, fighter planes ... and perhaps a few old girlfriends.

It also contains the veteran’s discharge papers, a wartime driver's license and commendations for his role in putting out a major fire in a hangar — as well as participating in the invasion of France in June 1944.

Corpus said it appears from the documentation that Joseph Sr. was a trained as a firefighter and there are pictures showing him wearing what appear to be “gunner wings” and high-altitude clothing.

The back of one photo indicates he flew more than 20 missions.

“He was in the planes,” said Joseph Jr., noting that his father, like many veterans, didn’t talk much about the war.

“I haven't seen a lot of these photos of my father," he said.