Increased chance of coyote sightings as pups leave their homes over the coming weeks, N.C. Wildlife Commission says
Expect to see and hear more coyotes over the coming weeks at young coyotes leave their parents to establish a home of their own, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release. 

Coyotes may travel up to 300 miles before settling down. They often howl or bark to keep track of each other, the Wildlife Commission said, but seeing or hearing one shouldn't be cause for alarm. 

Coyotes, including pups, tend to avoid people, the Wildlife Commission said. 

Occasionally, coyotes standoffish behavior toward people can turn indifferent if they don't experience consequences for hanging around in populated areas where they regularly get food. To make homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, the Wildlife Commission recommends the following tips:

  • Supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.
  • Keep cats indoors and poultry in a predator-proof pen.
  • Feed pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside.
  • Store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids.
  • Keep birdseed off the ground around feeders or choose to attract birds with native plants.
  • Intimidate and scare off any coyotes. Throw small objects in their direction, make loud noises, or spray them with a water hose until they retreat and leave the area.

For more information about coyotes in North Carolina, visit the Wildlife Commission’s coyote page or call the agency’s N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

