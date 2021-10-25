Increased chance of coyote sightings as pups leave their homes over the coming weeks, N.C. Wildlife Commission says

Expect to see and hear more coyotes over the coming weeks at young coyotes leave their parents to establish a home of their own, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release.

Coyotes may travel up to 300 miles before settling down. They often howl or bark to keep track of each other, the Wildlife Commission said, but seeing or hearing one shouldn't be cause for alarm.

Coyotes, including pups, tend to avoid people, the Wildlife Commission said.

Occasionally, coyotes standoffish behavior toward people can turn indifferent if they don't experience consequences for hanging around in populated areas where they regularly get food. To make homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, the Wildlife Commission recommends the following tips: