Increased fire danger in Triad today, forecasters warn

RALEIGH — Weather conditions have led to an increased fire danger in the Triad today, forecasters said.
Winds are expected from the northwest at 15 mph with gusts from 20-25 mph, the National Weather Service said. Humidity is expected to hit 20% at its lowest.
The warning for the Triad area encompasses Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties. It is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the greatest threat this afternoon.
Forecasters advise people take the following actions:
• Avoid any outdoor burning.
• Do not casually discard cigarette butts and matches.
• Be careful with equipment that may cause sparks.