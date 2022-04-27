 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Increased fire danger in Triad today, forecasters warn

RALEIGH — Weather conditions have led to an increased fire danger in the Triad today, forecasters said.

Winds are expected from the northwest at 15 mph with gusts from 20-25 mph, the National Weather Service said. Humidity is expected to hit 20% at its lowest.

The warning for the Triad area encompasses Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties. It is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the greatest threat this afternoon.

Forecasters advise people take the following actions:

• Avoid any outdoor burning.

• Do not casually discard cigarette butts and matches.

• Be careful with equipment that may cause sparks.

