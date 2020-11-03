Incumbent, newcomer narrowly win seats on Guilford County Board of Education, unofficial returns show

GREENSBORO — Both contested races for the Guilford County Board of Education were close, with an incumbent and a newcomer the apparent winners.
Republican incumbent Pat Tillman narrowly topped Democratic challenger Blake E. Odum 50.1% to 49.9% for the District 3 school board seat, according to unofficial returns with all precincts reporting.
Unaffiliated candidate Deborah Napper edged out Republican opponent Michelle C. Bardsley 50.3% to 49.7% in the District 5 school board seat, unofficial returns show.
Napper, a nurse with Aveanna Healthcare, collected signatures to get on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
Napper said she would have run in the Democratic primary, but found out too late that she couldn't because she was registered as an unaffiliated voter. She later registered as a Democrat after seeing the results of the primaries and deciding there wasn't a single Republican she wanted to vote for on Tuesday's ballot.
Napper said she would have liked a stricter standard in the health metrics for school reentry than what the school board passed at its Sept. 24 meeting.
Bardsley is a high school career and technical education teacher for Wake County Public Schools. Bardsley has said that she would like the school board do more to oversee the district's money. She suggested the board hold a monthly review to go over projected and actual spending and how the money is moved.
She said she felt the health metrics for school reentry adopted by the school board could be overly aggressive as far as preventing students from returning to school.
And she said she would be excited to work with Superintendent Sharon Contreras to modernize the district's career and technical education program. She supports the district's efforts thus far, including adding the career and tech signature academies and expanding CTE programs in the high schools while aligning them with workforce demands.
Tillman, who has served on the board since 2016, is among board members who have tended to lean toward a quicker return to school. He has said he nevertheless supports maintaining the choice for parents to keep their children learning remotely.
Odum, a youth development coordinator at Vandalia Elementary, nonprofit leader and motivational speaker, says he brings key experience from within the system.
"I am highly motivated to be a voice from the front line," he said. "We need people who understand the inner workings of public education."
Odum has said he would resign at Vandalia if elected to the school board.
Helping to improve public schools means helping make a better county for everyone, he said, no matter their race, gender, sexual identity or orientation, political party affiliation, age, or whether they have school-aged children.
Odum has said the district should follow the advice of the Guilford County health department in decisions on reopening schools.
Democrat Bettye Taylor Jenkins ran unopposed in the general election after beating opponents Byron Gladden and Jayvon Johnson in the Democratic primary for the District 7 seat. She will take over Gladden's seat on the board.
School board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small will keep her seat on the board after beating opponents Jeff Golden and Ron Tuck in the District 1 primary and running unopposed in the general election.
The board's five other seats were not up for reelection.
