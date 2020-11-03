Incumbent, newcomer narrowly win seats on Guilford County Board of Education, unofficial returns show

She said she felt the health metrics for school reentry adopted by the school board could be overly aggressive as far as preventing students from returning to school.

And she said she would be excited to work with Superintendent Sharon Contreras to modernize the district's career and technical education program. She supports the district's efforts thus far, including adding the career and tech signature academies and expanding CTE programs in the high schools while aligning them with workforce demands.

Tillman, who has served on the board since 2016, is among board members who have tended to lean toward a quicker return to school. He has said he nevertheless supports maintaining the choice for parents to keep their children learning remotely.

Odum, a youth development coordinator at Vandalia Elementary, nonprofit leader and motivational speaker, says he brings key experience from within the system.

"I am highly motivated to be a voice from the front line," he said. "We need people who understand the inner workings of public education."

Odum has said he would resign at Vandalia if elected to the school board.