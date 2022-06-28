Infection killed Komodo dragon at Greensboro Science Center, necropsy shows

GREENSBORO — Drogo, the Komodo dragon at the Greensboro Science Center, died in April from an infection that caused hemorrhaging and liver damage, the center said Tuesday.

An animal autopsy, called a necropsy, was performed after Drogo died on April 7. The results showed he had a systemic bacterial infection, which caused hemorrhaging and necrosis of his liver, the science center said in a news release. The infection came from a lesion in his lower gastrointestinal tract.

Because Drogo did not begin showing symptoms until a late stage, "it would have been difficult to impossible to detect and hence prevent the infection," the science center said. And by the time he started showing symptoms, it was too late to stop the progression of the disease, the science center said.

On the morning of April 6, the 9-year-old lizard was lethargic, positioning his body in an unusual manner and generally not acting like himself, the center said previously. The animal care team took blood and x-rays and examined him. He was found dead the next morning.

Komodo dragons can live up to 30 years in captivity, but their lifespan in the wild is unknown, according to experts. They are endangered and found only on the dry, scrub-covered Indonesian Islands of Komodo, Gili Motang, Padar, Rinca, and Flores, according to the Louisville Zoo’s website.