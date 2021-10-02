Inmate found unconscious inside holding cell at jail in High Point, dies at hospital

HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate apparently died by suicide Wednesday at the Guilford County jail in High Point.

Detention staff found 52-year-old William Easterling unconscious in a holding cell shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The jail's medical and detention staff tried to revive him before he was taken by EMS to High Point Medical Center where he died about 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The cause of death is "suspected to be suicide," but is still being investigated, the sheriff's office said.

Easterling had been at the jail since 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 after being arrested in Davidson County on a misdemeanor probation violation connected to an impaired driving case from Randolph County. He was also charged with failure to appear and was also being held on a civil case connected to non-payment of child support.

At the time of his death, Easterling was being held on $10,000 secured bail on those charges. He also had been sentenced the week before to 12 months in the Department of Adult Corrections on the probation and failure to appear charges, the sheriff's office said. Such longer sentences for misdemeanor charges are typically served in a local jail instead of a state prison.