Inspired by Greensboro's United Way, a sister agency is copying this program

GREENSBORO — Cindy Aubrey leaned over to get the attention of one of her fellow visitors from Colorado on Wednesday with a gleam in her eye as they toured the children's pre-school program at the United Way of Greater Greensboro Family Success Center on Arlington Street, which her agency is using as a blueprint of sorts to opening their own.

The Pikes Peak United Way in Colorado Springs was gifted a building that already houses a Head Start program. In Greensboro, the United Way chapter has long partnered with a Head Start program here as it helps low-income families overcome the barriers to poverty.

"So we were meant to be," Aubrey, the CEO and president of Pikes Peak, said of looking into a similar partnership with the Head Start program there.

Members of the nonprofit are in town to get a firsthand look at the work going on at its sister agency's Family Success Centers. The group plans to open their own Success Center in the fall to help empower families to be self-sufficient.

"It's great to walk a working model," said D'Wanna Powell, the executive director of the Pikes Peak Family Success Center.

The Greensboro pilot program was initiated in 2015 and focused on helping change a family's circumstances. The United Way hired Guilford Child Development as the lead agency because it addressed one of the major struggles for the poor: being able to access services that could help but are spread throughout the city.

So the United Way put them all under one roof.

Those services — which focus on employment, education and health — are provided through a collaboration with local agencies ranging from Guilford Technical Community College to Goodwill.

Since 2015, the Success Centers have served 1,725 people representing 550 households, 948 children and 777 adults, according to the organization's statistics. Of those served: 58% landed a new or better job; 31% earned a GED or certification; and 81% are leading a healthier lifestyle.

"It's work," director Jaye Webb told the out-of-state visitors of the operation. "But I promise you, there's no better feeling than watching a family move from the disparity to self-sufficiency and taking care of the themselves."

The Colorado agency's staff first heard about the Success Centers during a 2019 conference.

And they've been planning for one ever since.

"We had been talking about what we needed to do for our city, and wouldn't it be great to have one spot that was centrally located in a neighborhood where we could provide it," recalled Elizabeth Quevedo, the Colorado nonprofit's director of community impact. "I was sitting there listening to this presentation and I was thinking: This is it. This is it."

The agencies have been working together throughout the pandemic.

"It was a United Way that had done it," Quevedo said of Greensboro's coming up with the plan and bringing in other community groups to work collaboratively. "The normal United Way model is not direct service. It's not this. It's fundraising, which is necessary, and all that. It was such a perfect example of what we had been talking about."

The local agency regularly gives tours for groups, businesses and agencies that sometimes later get involved. Staffers in the city's Human Relations department, for example, have been helping participants with mock interviews.

"Having people want to see our program is so rewarding," said Grace Kelly, a Success Center coach, as the visitors gathered nearby.

The original program evolved out of two years of research and discussions by United Way leadership on breaking the cycle of poverty in the community.

According to many studies, when a family is able to lift itself out of poverty, then it also breaks the cycle for children.

From the beginning, United Way officials emphasized the project would continue to need a range of support from retired professionals to philanthropists to companies willing to look at participants for jobs.

Lincoln Financial, Duke Energy and a range of other companies have hired from the Success Center's pool.

"We're not asking companies for guarantees," Webb said. "We are just looking for opportunities."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.