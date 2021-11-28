International Chess Grand Master Gabriel Flom to host simultaneous chess matches with kids at Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — French-Israeli International Chess Grand Master Gabriel Flom returns to Greensboro on Monday, Nov. 29, inviting children ages 8 to 15 to learn the game and engage in a simultaneous chess match, according to a news release.

The free event is at 6 p.m. at Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St., Greensboro.

Prior to the competition, Flom will discuss his rise in the chess world with residents at Abbotswood at Irving Park retirement community at 11 a.m., and at 4 p.m. with children at Hayes-Taylor Family YMCA, the release said.

Flom conducted a simultaneous event for several years in the former Hayes-Taylor Family YMCA facility.

For the Hayes-Taylor Y competition, online registration is limited to the first 20 and will automatically close once full. Register at www.ymcagreensboro.org/events/play-international-chess-grandmaster. Once registration has closed, a waiting list will be created.

The event is open to the public, but seating is limited. Face masks are required.

Flom was scheduled to compete in the North Carolina Open Chess Tournament in Charlotte this weekend.