International Civil Rights Center & Museum seeks to expand; requests grants from county, city, to buy nearby building

GREENSBORO — John Swaine’s vision to expand the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and its offerings is nearly within reach.

The museum’s CEO is hopeful as he faces a tight timeline on gathering the funds to make it happen. He needs to secure $5 million by March 31 toward the $10.25 million purchase price of the adjacent commercial property at 100 S. Elm St. The museum has a contract on the five-story brick building.

Swaine is asking Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners and the city of Greensboro to each provide a $1 million grant by that deadline. He’s also asking each entity to provide $200,000 per year for five years toward the purchase.

The current owner will finance half of the purchase price, after the closing with $5 million down, according to information provided to commissioners. There are a number of ongoing discussions to secure the additional needed money, Swaine said while the board met during its retreat Friday at Bur-Mil Park.

“A lot of pieces have been moving,” Swaine told commissioners about this opportunity for expanding a site he said has been central for important gatherings, discussions and education in the community.

Commissioner Carly Cooke asked about the normal process for such a request, saying she wanted to ensure the board was doing its due diligence on behalf of taxpayers. Vice Chairwoman Carlvena Foster said the project was a “win-win” because it supports residents’ desire for more culture and arts, and signals a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Commissioner Frankie T. Jones Jr. made a motion to direct staff to develop and recommend terms of a grant agreement that would provide the museum with a total of $2 million to include: $1 million toward buying the building (2.2 acres of property), and $200,000 per year for five years to complete the property acquisition.

Commissioner Kay Cashion seconded the motion. Board of Commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, a co-founder of the nonprofit Sit-In Movement Inc., which made the museum possible, waited in another room during the museum’s presentation and until after commissioners voted.

Commissioners unanimously supported the motion and expediting the request, a process that normally takes between 30 to 60 days. Commissioners asked that the proposed grant agreement be presented to them for consideration no earlier than Wednesday and no later than March 29.

Jones, an attorney and a vice president at Lincoln Financial, asked that the grant agreement include: sufficient assurances that county funds would be used for their intended purpose; repayment provisions in the event that the planned project is not completed and maintained for a reasonable period of time; and requirements for information sharing by the museum.

Museum leaders told commissioners they have made a similar request to the city of Greensboro, which is expected to consider it this coming week.

“The questions asked were very much appreciated,” Swaine told the News & Record after the meeting.

Swaine, in his 13th year with the museum, said he is working hard to quickly obtain financial commitments, such as a $500,000 gift toward the purchase from a local foundation. Because of confidentiality around the pending property purchase, Swaine said he was limited to how much he could say publicly before Friday’s appearance before commissioners.

Cultural designations

In addition to expanding the museum, leaders also emphasize the importance of preserving the place where, on Feb. 1, 1960, four young Black men from N.C. A&T sat down at a whites-only lunch counter in downtown Greensboro and sparked a fight for civil rights heard around the world.

Museum leaders say buying the property is a crucial piece for consideration to become a UNESCO World Heritage Site. UNESCO stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and there are only 24 sites with this designation in the United States. Among them are the Statue of Liberty and the Grand Canyon.

The museum would become the first cultural site in North Carolina to obtain the UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. Staff have been working on this effort for the past six years, according to Will Harris, a University of Pennsylvania professor who serves as principal scholar at the museum.

“We’re asking you to help us help Guilford County,” Harris told commissioners.

A World Heritage Site designation is the “gold standard” and would bring worldwide recognition, Harris said, adding it would put the county “brightly on the map again.”

The museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a top site on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, as well as a member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience, according to information presented to commissioners.

Museum leaders want to bring more permanent and rotating exhibits to Greensboro, including those with international interest.

A ‘financial way forward’

In background documents for the grant request, a section titled “Financial Way Forward” said the museum has experienced a positive transition during the past five years and must now expand to serve more guests.

Although the museum saw a drop in tourism revenue in 2020 amid the start of the pandemic, it also saw an immediate return in visitation when the museum reopened in September of that year with expanded services and different tour formats.

Dillon Tyler, the museum’s tour director, told commissioners that the museum attracts more than 70,000 paid visitors annually. Other visitors have enjoyed the museum and its educational programs virtually.

As for the museum’s outstanding debt, documents provided by the museum show a Small Business Administration loan of $150,000 from April 2021 to be repaid over 30 years, and a federal COVID-19 relief Paycheck Protection Program loan/grant of $86,466 that is under review by Self-Help to be forgiven. All other commitments are current, documents showed.

There are current tenants in the building at 100 S. Elm St. and, as leases expire, the museum will be working to design and plan for exhibits. The museum would receive monthly income from those leases.

“We expect there to be little to no loans taken to develop the full museum,” officials said in documents provided by the museum to commissioners.

In 2013, the museum asked for a $1.5 million forgivable loan from the city, which elected officials approved in September of that year. In 2014, the city proposed taking over the museum — a proposal that the museum’s board rejected.

In 2016, the museum said it had turned a profit and announced in 2018 it had retired its debt to the city.

In 2020, Swaine told the News & Record that the loan was a learning experience, but a necessary one.

“When we thanked the residents for the forgivable loan of $1.5 million, that was a critical investment into the infrastructure at the time by the city to move the institution forward,” he said. “It is now doing far better.”