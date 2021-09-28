Intersection at Alamance Church Road and N.C. 62 in southwest Guilford County will become 4-way stop

GREENSBORO — Drivers will face road work crews Wednesday at the N.C. 62 and Alamance Church Road intersection, which is being turned into a four-way stop, state transportation officials said Tuesday.

The changes come in response to a recent traffic study, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The existing layout of the intersection only requires traffic on Alamance Church Road to stop.

The all-way stop, including new signs and road markings, is scheduled to be installed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., DOT said.

DOT warns drivers to watch out for workers in the area and be prepared for the new traffic pattern.