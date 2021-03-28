Invasive species found at Burlington PetSmart; zebra mussels can cause environmental damage and harm water systems

Aquatic moss balls containing invasive zebra mussels have been sold from stores across the state, including in Burlington, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Aquatic moss balls labeled "Marimo Moss Ball Plant Grab & Go" and "Mini Marimo Moss Balls" that were purchased at PetSmart in Burlington had the zebra mussels inside. The moss balls could have also been sold under different brand names.

If introduced to a water system, zebra mussels can quickly take over the environment. They disrupt the food chain, change the water chemistry, close water intake and delivery systems, and have the potential to cause extensive ecological damage, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

PetSmart pulled any products from its shelves that are likely contaminated by the zebra mussels. PetSmart is also disinfecting its aquariums.

Anyone who purchased moss balls from PetSmart since February 1 is asked to destroy them. Zebra mussels must be destroyed properly to avoid contaminating the water supply. They can be frozen in a sealed plastic bag for two days or boiled at a rapid boil for five minutes.