The Guilford County Division of Public Health Family Connects program, in partnership with Safe Kids Guilford County, will host a free car- seat safety inspection and hot car awareness event on Thursday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the DHHS parking lot at 1203 Maple St. in Greensboro.

No pre-registration is required.

Certified child-passenger safety technicians will be at this event to inspect car seats and booster seats for any parent.

In addition, education on child heatstroke and prevention will be available.

On average, a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle every 10 days, Safe Kids says on its website. In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.

A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes. Cracking a window doesn’t help.

For more information about how to prevent heatstroke visit www.safekids.org/heatstroke.