'It could have been so much worse': Salvation Army of High Point recovering from tornado damage

“It knocked down quite a few of our light poles — 75-foot poles,” Hudson said. “Twisted them in half and snapped them off.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Outbuildings torn off their foundation will have to be put back with a crane, Hudson said.

“But the chapel is probably the worst interior damage we had,” she said.

When rain poured into the chapel, Salvation Army staff quickly tried to wrap music equipment in plastic. The water damaged the chapel’s floors and ceiling.

“But we were blessed,” Hudson said. “It could have been so much worse than it was.”

Some things remain intact, completely undamaged — like the worship hall’s stained glass windows.

In a news release, the Salvation Army said it is working with its insurance company to assess damage. Hudson said repairs likely will begin soon but will take several weeks. In the meantime, the Remote Learning Center at the Boys & Girls Club will be closed.

Church service was called off Sunday, but there will be one this Sunday — Palm Sunday.