'It feels good to walk away ... a little more comfortable,' says Julian man after winning $100,000 on lottery ticket

A Guilford County man plans to spread some Christmas cheer to his family after winning $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Michael Martin of Julian said in a news release from the NC Education Lottery. “Totally unexpected.”

Martin claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Martin, a merchandising manager, purchased his winning $20 Ruby Red 7s ticket from the Murphy Express on South Main Street in High Point.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you and you have to keep staring at it,” he said. “It’s been a rough year for everybody but it feels good to walk away from here a little more comfortable.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Martin took home $70,756.

“I plan to share winnings with some family here at Christmas,” he said in the release. The rest will go toward paying bills and savings for his daughters’ futures.

“We started savings accounts for our two youngest daughters and we’ve got a goal in mind that we’re trying to achieve by the time they’re 18,” Martin said. “This will go a long way to boost those savings accounts.”

Ruby Red 7s launched in January with four top prizes of $4 million and eight $100,000 prizes. One $100,000 prize remains to be won. Since all top prizes have been won, the lottery has begun steps to end the game, according to the release.