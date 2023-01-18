It was a 'long shot,' but Greensboro nonprofit recoups half of $40,000 lost to scam

GREENSBORO — A local nonprofit announced Tuesday it has recovered half of the $40,000 lost in December from a PayPal scam.

Alternative Resources of the Triad, which organizes the annual Greensboro Pride Festival, said in a news release that it was working with the group's bank, PayPal and the FBI.

“Investigators told us it was a long shot to get back any of our money,” said Liz Grimes, the nonprofit's treasurer. “The fact that we received about half of it back through Truist is an amazing way for us to start planning the 2023 Pride Festival.”

The mission of Alternative Resources is to improve the emotional and social well-being of LGBTQ+ individuals in Greensboro by promoting inclusivity and building resources, safe spaces and social events — including the annual Greensboro Pride Festival.

To avoid falling victim again to scammers, Alternative Resources said it has followed recommendations provided to them by law enforcement. The nonprofit changed passwords to financial accounts, got new bank accounts and set up auto transfers to keep money from accumulating in its PayPal account.

Alternative Resources staff, which are all volunteer, said they also are meeting with an attorney to see if there are legal steps to consider.

Sarah Lanse, an Alternative Resources staff member, described the theft in December as "devastating." She said when the group’s treasurer opened the PayPal account, there was a notification stating someone requested money from them and that the group should call the provided phone number to report any fraudulent activity.

The group thought the phone number was operated by PayPal. It wasn’t. Information the scammer was able to obtain over the phone was used in the theft of the group’s funds.