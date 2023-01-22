'It's hard to process': Tragedy and the toll it takes on the Triad's first responders

GREENSBORO — The recent high school graduates, close to the same age as his son, were headed to a friend's house at 8 p.m. on a Sunday a few years ago when another vehicle blew through a red light at 100 mph.

It killed them.

"It's tough to go into those situations and not transpose your child into the situation," said High Point Police Capt. Peter Abernethy, who was among the first responders that night.

First responders. Their job, quite often, is to deal with horror and death. Tragedies involving children can be especially haunting for them.

"It should always shock your conscious," Abernethy said of scenes involving the youngest victims. "That should never feel OK."

****

Lately, there seems to have been a rash of incidents involving child deaths in the Triad. Like the murder-suicide that took the lives of two children and their 18-year-old brother earlier this month.

Or the three children — a 4-year-old named Antonio and 1-year-old twins Aerious and Anyis — who died in a house fire on Grimsley Street in the weeks before Christmas.

Then there were the siblings, ages 7 and 12, who were recently killed along with their mother during a head-on collision in Davidson County.

And a 12-year-old who was killed after people started shooting at a Winston-Salem park.

Those are the images that can run almost reel-to-reel for first responders.

But that's not healthy, they say.

"We can not hold onto it," said Abernethy, who was also on the scene of the recent tragedy in High Point involving a father who shot and killed his family before taking his own life. "There's not enough room in us to do that."

Studies show that even when rescuers and others say a tragedy has no personal effect on them, it can, even if not right away.

Everybody hurts Sari Goldberg, a senior Guilford County EMS paramedic, says part of the healing process is knowing that you did everything possible.

That's why aftercare has taken on new meaning with emergency responders. It's aimed at the many ways people process those emotions, explained Sari Goldberg, a senior Guilford County EMS paramedic who, after completing her master's of science in clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling, spearheaded a comprehensive mental health program for paramedics and EMTs that includes group and individual interventions and coordination to outside resources.

Part of the healing process for those who are especially touched by an incident is knowing that you did everything possible — and knowing others may have the same feelings.

"It's not as though people weren't having these feelings and these reactions 15 years go," Goldberg said. "Just nobody was talking about it. There's incredible comfort just in knowing other people are experiencing the same thing that you are experiencing and knowing you are not alone in that. That your reaction is normal."

It also creates a stronger team, Goldberg added, when there's "an environment and a culture where people can talk to one another and have that bit of vulnerability."

First responders may go through a million automobile victims, but the one in which a child died might haunt them.

Goldberg says that probably the need for counseling or conversation is disproportionate to the actual number of calls involving children. Sometimes it's because first responders are employing skills not used as often because most calls involve adults. It's also emotional for them because kids are innocent.

"It's hard to process what happens to them sometimes," Goldberg said.

****

While the public often considers first responders heroes or ordained to do the work, behind their uniforms, badges and credentials, they say, is a human heart.

"No matter how long you’ve been here — it doesn’t matter if you are a fresh new hire or veteran with lots of incidents — seeing children hurt is one of the worst things we have to experience," said Dwayne Church, Greensboro’s deputy fire chief.

There's something about emergency response work that attracts a certain type of person. Whether it's medical, fire or police personnel, they have an ability to handle the pressure when they're needed the most. They can assess a situation and function when others can't.

But there is an emotional toll to pay, and emergency workers experience that probably more than the public realizes.

"When we would have one of those traumatic calls we'd gather around the table once we got back and make a pot of coffee and sit around and talk about it," said Church about the early days of his 29-year career.

And many incidents that make up the daily routine don't always make the news. Church recalls the choking baby thrust in his arms while responding to a call. He was a new father himself.

After the Grimsley Street fire that took the lives of those three children — an incident that was highly publicized — everyone who responded was called into a room.

"We knew that our people were hurt," Church recalled. "We told them that we understand that 'Y'all did the best you could do' and 'If you were staged outside the house when the call came in the outcome would not have changed."

Of course, not every call is the same. And some are mundane. But the scars from more serious incidents can remain buried.

"I think all first responders have a kind of disassociation of themselves and their patients and the people they are interacting with in this capacity," Goldberg said. "If you sat and thought about how each person that we are seeing is an individual with loved ones with their own hopes and dreams — if you really dwell on those things — they would be so overwhelming that you wouldn't be able to function."

Abernethy, the High Point police captain, says his agency puts a premium on the well-being of officers and considers that an important tool for doing the job right.

"It's the first line of checks and balances for our officers," Abernethy said. "We are never going to make it easy to go into these scenes. It's never going to feel OK, but the processes that we have in place to help are being fully utilized."

****

The men and women who perform autopsies see children who are sometimes burned, abused or unrecognizable. Sometimes they come with bullet wounds, broken bones or bruises so numerous they paint a once-tortured life. The medical examiners investigate those deaths, but also those that occur naturally.

Dr. John Butts, the retired state chief medical examiner, once recalled how for people in his line of work, their own child's first year is particularly hard.

"They're constantly going in (their bedrooms), constantly waking them up, constantly checking on them," Butts told the News & Record in 2012. "You are absolutely paranoid about it."

But the autopsy room is not the place to show emotion, regardless of who's on the table, Butts said. The work that goes on helps find out how a person died, which could aid the police and legal system locate and prosecute the perpetrator — so it must be thorough and objective.

"Yes, you encounter things that are disturbing to other people who are not used to it,' said Butts, whose office at the time was investigating the death of a 2-year-old Greensboro boy left in a car on a hot July day.

"You go in and do your job because you are a professional," Butts said. "You don't just sit there gaping at the horror of it all. But just because we use rational methods doesn't mean we don't have feelings.

"We feel that what we do is for some greater good."