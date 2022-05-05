It's the No. 2 killer in Guilford County. See what Cone Health's doing to improve your odds of surviving heart disease

GREENSBORO — Cone Health's latest expansion efforts focus on bringing new technology and more treatment space to heart and vascular patients.

The health system is adding or renovating 266,400 square feet of space, which includes creating a new heart and vascular outpatient tower on the Moses Cone Hospital campus.

The new treatment areas include the latest technology and will have a stronger emphasis on disease prevention, rehabilitation and community wellness, Cone Health said Wednesday in a news release.

“With heart disease being the second leading cause of death in North Carolina, nearly everyone in the areas Cone Health serves is touched by cardiovascular disease,” Mae Douglas, chair of the Cone Health Board of Trustees said in the release, adding that the investments ensure the area has "the facilities and the expertise so that people live longer, fuller lives even after a cardiovascular diagnosis.”

State data shows heart disease was also the No. 2 leading cause of death in Guilford County in 2019, the latest year data was available.

Cone Health said the total investment in the projects is still being determined, but officials thanked Norman and Sylvia Samet for a $3 million "transformational gift" to support the hospital system's expansion of heart and vascular services.

Along with the new tower at Moses Cone Hospital, another 37,000 square feet of new and renovated space inside the hospital will add to the system's capacity to serve patients. A 775-space parking deck will be added to improve access and convenience for heart and vascular patients.

Cone Health expects to break ground on the tower project in December and aims to complete the work in winter 2025.

Other projects include:

• Adding/renovating space at Moses Cone Hospital. Some features: redesigning research and clinical trial areas; adding two new cardiovascular cath labs to enable more complex procedures; enlarging and modernizing pre- and post-procedure spaces. Project start date is October with spring 2024 the target for completion.

• Adding a cardiopulmonary rehabilitation center next to Moses Cone Hospital that will focus on helping people recover from and lead better lives with heart disease. The project includes a demonstration kitchen and fitness and meditation areas. It will be connected to Latham Park and Latham Park Greenway and will be more accessible than the existing rehab site. The project is expected to be complete by this winter or 2023.

• Expanding Alamance Regional Medical Center heart and vascular care. Some features: Adding a cath lab with new technology for advanced treatments; expanding and modernizing existing cath labs; adding a CT scanner with specialized cardiac imaging capabilities. Groundbreaking is June 21 with a completion date target of winter 2024.

“As we build on Cone Health’s legacy of innovation and excellence in heart and vascular care, our aim is to be the very best, not only in treating heart and vascular disease, but also in preventing it and sustaining wellness for our patients after treatment,” Dr. Jake Hochrein, Cone Health’s heart and vascular service line chief, said in the release.