It's whoa time: Burlington manager is made to order for pitching Bojangles

BURLINGTON — The next time you swing by Bojangles to pick up your four-piece Supremes or cajun filet biscuit, the person handing it to you might look eerily familiar.

For the first time ever, a local employee is starring in a TV commercial for the fried chicken and buttermilk biscuit chain.

The commercial is for Bojangles' 45th birthday and to celebrate, the company set out to find employees who made their brand great.

That search led them to Burlington and Sherelle Corbett, a mother of two and shift manager.

Anyone that’s been to the Bojangles off of South Church Street knows Corbett’s can-do attitude and smile, said General Manager Linda Artis.

When Artis heard that Bojangles was looking for employees who made their company special, Corbett’s name immediately came to mind.

“She’s photogenic, always smiling, always happy, always upbeat — of course, that’s who we want to be in our commercial,” Artis said. “Sherelle is just a very dedicated, hard worker. She takes pride in everything she does. She is exactly the kind of person we’re looking for at Bojangles.”

Only 20 employees across the South were given the opportunity to be in the commercial. Among those, 12 were chosen. And just one of them came from Guilford County: Corbett.

Chief Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward said the company chose Corbett because she has all the characteristics that make for an exceptional Bojangles employee.

Great culture builder.

Passion for the brand.

Pride for the work.

And most important: a warm smile.

“Her smile is just contagious,” Artis said. “If a person is going in that has a lot going on and she waits on them — I mean, she changes their whole day. They come in and she’s smiling and she says ‘Hey, how can I make it Bo time for you today?’”

When Corbett heard that she’d been selected, she was shocked. She’d only been working at Bojangles for about nine months and never imagined she’d be in a commercial as one of the faces of the company.

“I was at the park with my kids when my (general manager) called,” Corbett recalled. “And I thought, they chose me? (I thought) they’d want their vets doing this.”

But the drive she’s shown in just nine months is precisely why she was chosen, Artis explained. Barely a week after starting at Bojangles, Corbett was promoted to shift manager — which was extremely unusual, even for someone with previous fast food experience like Corbett.

Artis said for most, it takes about six to seven months — but Corbett’s electric personality and passion for her customers made the decision simple.

“She knows most of them by name,” Artis said. “I mean, she’ll look over to the person making the biscuit and tell them what that customer is going to get. We’ve picked up a lot of morning business because of her. A lot of people start their day off with Sherelle.”

Even when the pandemic’s Great Resignation left the restaurant with only half its staff, Artis said Corbett still didn’t let her smile dimmer.

“We lost a lot of good people in that time,” Artis said. “But she still kept that positive mindset. She stayed true to who she is — still smiled, still talked to people, same personality. And even though you couldn’t see her smile with a mask on, you could still tell she was all bubbly in it.”

The shock Corbett first felt about being selected for the commercial quickly shifted into excitement as she and her husband drove to film the commercial at a Bojangles in Greenville, S.C.

Woodward said the company chose to film in a real Bojangles with real employees to give a glimpse of the hard work behind all of those biscuits, chicken and fixins customers enjoy.

“Bojangles is real food that’s made by real people,” Woodward said. “We wanted people to see the real work being done so they could appreciate the people who actually do that work.”

The team filmed two commercials — one lasting 30 seconds and the other 15.

In the shorter commercial, Corbett is the first face you see — as she hands off a Bo box to a drive-thru customer.

Although the final result only lasted 15 seconds, Corbett said it took multiple days to film, the longest starting at 6:30 a.m. and not ending until around 7 p.m. That was no problem for Corbett. She wakes up every morning at 3 a.m. to begin work at 4 a.m.

Throughout the experience, Corbett said she enjoyed the full celebrity treatment — dress fittings, makeup and, of course, the buzz the commercial has created with everyone from co-workers to customers.

“My mom was so excited when she saw me on TV,” Corbett said. “And when customers come in they say ‘Oh, there goes my movie star.’ They have been waiting for it since they knew I was going to do this.”

Corbett said she’s going to keep working her way up the company and continue to make it "Bo time" for customers every day.

“Bojangles is truly my family outside of my family,” Corbett said. “I love my job and I love my customers.”