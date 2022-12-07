Jamestown Bypass opens, NC Department of Transportation says

JAMESTOWN — Drivers in southwestern Guilford County have a new option for getting to their destinations, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

On Saturday, crews opened the Jamestown Bypass to traffic from Vickery Chapel Road to Greensboro Road at I-74.

The new road is approximately 3.5 miles long, has seven new bridges and connects with five side streets. It runs parallel with existing Greensboro Road/Main Street in Jamestown and allows traffic to avoid traveling through downtown Jamestown.

There is still work remaining on the project and motorists should look out for lane closures and construction crews along the bypass until mid-2023.