Jamestown man, 25, dies after motorcycle crash Wednesday in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A 25-year-old Jamestown man died Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle along Patterson Street, according to a news release from Greensboro Police.

Police say Bryan Chase Ballard crashed just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was driving south on Patterson toward Norwalk Street. Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash, the release said.

Ballard died at the scene of the crash.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.