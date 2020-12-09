Jamestown man fatally injured in Greensboro assault, police say

GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating an assault as a homicide after a Jamestown man was fatally injured early Tuesday morning.

About 12:40 a.m., officers located Darren Ryan Rollins, 20, while responding to an assault in the 100 block of Meadowood Street, police said in a news release.

In a later news release, police said Rollins had died from his injuries. According to Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn, Rollins had multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.