Jamestown woman wins $200,000 top prize in lottery scratch-off game

RALEIGH — A Jamestown woman who enjoys buying the new scratch-off lottery tickets when they first come out got lucky last week and won its first $200,000 top prize.

“I stopped like I always do after work because I wanted to get the new tickets that was out,” Linda Mabry said in a news release from the NC Education Lottery. “Every month when the new ones come out I just like to try them.”

Mabry, who works as a benefits administrator, purchased her winning $5 Black Diamond 7s ticket from the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown on Thursday, the release said.

At home later that night, she scratched the tickets.

“I kind of looked and I said, ‘Is this a winner?’” recalled Mabry, not quite believing she had won the top prize. “And then I got my cell phone and took a picture of it to make sure I was seeing it right and after that I went to bed!”

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

“Just help pad my retirement when I retire in about three years,” Mabry said of her plans for the prize money. “I’ll pay off a few bills I’ve got and then put the rest away for retirement.”

Black Diamond 7s launched in November with five top prizes of $200,000. Four top prizes remained to be won as of Monday afternoon.