Jay Rotberg, noted Greensboro artist who 'never met a stranger,' is dead at 89

GREENSBORO — The sculptor behind one of the city’s most recognized pieces of public art has died.

It was Jay Rotberg’s hands that created “A Cup of COFFEE, PLEASE” at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which is a nod to the city’s civil rights history.

Rotberg — who died Jan. 19 at age 89 — was one of eight people chosen by ArtsGreensboro, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum and SynerG (Action Greensboro’s young professionals group) to produce the art as part of the Coffee Cup Collaborative.

His sculpture sits in a heavily traveled route into the coliseum.

The cups commemorate the sit-in movement that began on Feb. 1, 1960, when four N.C. A&T freshmen sat at the segregated F.W. Woolworth’s lunch counter downtown — and one asked for a cup of coffee.

The “A Cup of COFFEE, PLEASE” sculpture shows Rotberg’s vision of the inside of the diner with the counter and stools. Two figures sit brooding over their coffee, each with their back to the other across the floor. The counter is interrupted in two places, split by narrow walls that represent the structural dividing lines between the races.

“Such walls would be easy to overcome but would require one to turn and acknowledge the other figure,” Rotberg said at the time. “The question is: How far has the wall come down? We have further to go, beyond the lunch counter.”

Rotberg also designed bronze pieces displayed at Temple Emanuel, including “The Infinity” in the synagogue’s lobby and another that commemorates the Holocaust.

“He was proud of that,” his daughter Debra Tuggle said.

Rotberg was born in Philadelphia, but after living in the weather extremes — Boston, where a son was born during a snowstorm, and Miami, where he was a special education professor — he and wife Keren moved to North Carolina for the climate. Closer to retirement at the time, he took a job in Greensboro running several group homes for people with special needs.

Rotberg’s father had also been an artist, but for the son it was only a hobby until later in life, when he opened his own studio in Greensboro.

In 2015, Rotberg took on a project merging several of his interests. Rotberg, whose sculptures celebrated human relationships, took to the streets of Greensboro to ask people to tell him, in one word, what’s important to them.

Some said family. For others, it was love.

One woman immediately said “moxie.”

And the only other thing Rotberg recalled about the woman at the time was that she was middle-aged — and said “moxie” with the force of her character.

“I wanted to talk to 1,000,” the retired university professor said at the time.

The responses varied and the survey alone would not solve, say, the area’s hunger problem, but Rotberg saw it as a reflection of what the community was thinking and caring about, which he thought could lead to action.

Oh, and the word that was important to Rotberg: people.

“He loved people,” Tuggle recalled. “He never met a stranger.”