Road work ahead sign

GREENSBORO — Resurfacing will temporarily shut down a section of Jefferson Road starting Monday through Sept. 11, according to a news release from the city. 

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, alternate lanes of Jefferson Road between New Garden Road and West Friendly Avenue will be resurfaced, the city said.

People driving in the area should use caution, obey traffic control signs and expect delays. 

The city said the work schedule is subject to change due to weather.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments