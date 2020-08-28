GREENSBORO — Resurfacing will temporarily shut down a section of Jefferson Road starting Monday through Sept. 11, according to a news release from the city.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, alternate lanes of Jefferson Road between New Garden Road and West Friendly Avenue will be resurfaced, the city said.
People driving in the area should use caution, obey traffic control signs and expect delays.
The city said the work schedule is subject to change due to weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.