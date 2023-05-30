Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GREENSBORO — Jefferson Starship is planning to perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 10 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

Jefferson Starship is "one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s," earning three platinum and eight gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles, according to the group's website. The group has also seen a lot of personnel changes over the years.

In addition to original member David Freiberg, the band now touring includes drummer Donny Baldwin (whose Jefferson Starship roots go back to 1982), keyboardist Chris Smith (who joined in 1998), guitarist Jude Gold (who joined in 2012), and singer and guitarist Cathy Richardson, who joined in 2008.

When founding member Paul Kantner formed Jefferson Starship, he envisioned the band as a cast of musical adventurers, contributing to his epic concept albums and eventual deep catalog of rock classics, according to information from the Tanger Center. Kantner died in 2016.

“To me that exploration — that Paul Kantner thing of just getting on a rocket ship and firing it as hard as it will go, and taking off and exploring the cosmos and the music, and everything in between — is really the spirit of Jefferson Starship, and that’s very much alive in the band today,” Gold said in a statement. “And that comes straight from Paul. And always has.”