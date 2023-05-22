GREENSBORO — In the Pitonzo family of four, it was Jesse who always saw and felt things differently.

His family said that from a young age, he gravitated toward helping those in need, whether they knew him as a friend or were meeting him for the first time. Some of those good deeds have been revealed to his parents and brother in the months after the 26-year-old was stabbed to death.

For some, it was Jesse’s encouragement that led them to pursue an education or a job opening. For others, he helped them financially in tough times.

He volunteered at food banks and spent time with elderly people who had no family.

“He just helped people,” said mother Beth Pitonzo, her voice breaking during a recent interview. “They all saw him as someone who inspired them. He didn’t say a lot, but when he did, they knew it was important. I don’t think he ever truly realized the impact he had.”

She said Jesse was “humble” and a quiet leader.

“He wouldn’t have described himself this way, but he was a servant leader,” Beth said. “He paid attention” to what people were going through.

His father, David, described his son as a “gentle soul” who was an extremely talented artist and creative spirit. While he was a “perfectionist” when it came to his own work, Jesse was never competitive or aggressive because he was so frequently focused on helping others, David said.

Now the family continues to grieve the loss of Jesse, who was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 in the 4700 block of Champion Court. Greensboro police charged Madry Samuel Bell, 26, with first-degree murder and misdemeanor stalking.

Bell is jailed without bond and police have not released a possible motive in the slaying. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for today.

“It’s been hard,” said Jesse’s older brother, Michael, about trying to process the death of his only sibling. “He would go out of his way to help people.”

Michael, an engineer, always admired his brother’s artistic abilities. He said when it came to carving Halloween pumpkins, Jesse could easily freehand what Michael said he would need a stencil to create.

“His work looked professional,” he said. “He would sit for hours and draw and sketch. Some of the things he made were amazing.”

Jesse, who was born in Las Vegas, also lived in Oregon and New Mexico before his family located to North Carolina in 2012. Wherever he lived or visited, he seemed to absorb the sights of new places through his art and interactions with people, his family said.

“He always had a different perspective,” his father said. “He saw things differently — the way he saw the world and the way he felt it.”

Jesse’s love of music led him to play the trombone and sousaphone while attending Northwest Guilford High School, where he graduated in 2015. According to his obituary, he later learned how to play the electric guitar.

He also was successful in the classroom, his family said. He attended GTCC and earned an Associate of Science transfer degree with courses toward a welding certificate in May 2018. He then attended High Point University to earn a bachelor’s degree in design studies.

While looking for a job in his field, Jesse began working at a local Asian restaurant as a server, then took a position in the kitchen. In October 2022, he became part of the culinary staff at Greensboro Country Club.

“That’s the first time I thought he found an excitement about cooking,” said Michael, who recalled a time when Jesse was in middle school and mistakenly microwaved a frozen dinner for 30 minutes.

Jesse began taking classes in culinary arts at GTCC in fall 2022 and would have completed his studies this month.

“He found his passion,” said Beth, adding that her son dreamed of opening his own restaurant some day.

Although that dream will never be realized, the Pitonzo family wants to memorialize Jesse’s kindness and empathy through a scholarship at GTCC to help deserving students achieve their own goals.

“We all felt like it honored that part of him,” Beth said.