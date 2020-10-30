Jill Biden will campaign in Greensboro and Charlotte on Saturday

Jill Biden will visit Greensboro and Charlotte on Saturday — three days before the election — to campaign for her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Also on Saturday: Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams will visit Raleigh and Durham to promote Biden's campaign. Abrams is a former Georgia legislative leader and the first African American woman to be nominated for governor by a major party. She narrowly lost that 2018 race in Georgia

It will be Jill Biden's second visit to North Carolina, where the latest polls suggest a close race for the state's 15 electoral votes between former Vice President Biden and Republican President Donald Trump. Biden is slightly ahead of Trump in the RealClear Politics N.C. poll average, 48.4% to 47.7%.

Trump, who carried the state in 2016, is scheduled to hold a rally Monday in Fayetteville — his ninth stop in North Carolina since he spoke at the Republican National Convention kickoff in Charlotte on Aug. 24. Other members of his family have frequently campaigned in the state, most recently daughters Tiffany and Ivanka in Charlotte earlier this week. And Vice President Mike Pence spoke to supporters this week in Kinston, Greensboro and Wilmington.

Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, have each visited North Carolina twice during the fall campaign. Biden was in Durham on Oct. 18 and Harris was in Charlotte and Asheville on Oct. 21. Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, has campaigned in North Carolina three times, including a stop in Greensboro.