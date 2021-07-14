Job fair for Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services set for July 30

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services is holding a job fair July 30, with several open positions available.
The job fair is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the department's office at 1203 Maple St.
The department is looking for nurse specialists, dentists, dental assistants, mental health practitioners, social workers, nutritionists, business intelligence analysts and eligibility caseworkers. Other positions are available as well.
Applicants should bring a resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.
To apply in advance, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/guilfordnc.