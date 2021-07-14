 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Job fair for Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services set for July 30
0 Comments

Job fair for Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services set for July 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Department of Health & Human Services is holding a job fair July 30, with several open positions available.

The job fair is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the department's office at 1203 Maple St.

The department is looking for nurse specialists, dentists, dental assistants, mental health practitioners, social workers, nutritionists, business intelligence analysts and eligibility caseworkers. Other positions are available as well. 

Applicants should bring a resume and be prepared for on-site interviews.

To apply in advance, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/guilfordnc.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale
Local

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale

Trevor Hines, who says he has always loved old things and grew up watching "Antiques Roadshow," frequents yard sales and found the skull at a yard sale in Lumberton. He declines to tell how much he paid for the skull, but he says he paid over $100 for it and two other items.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News