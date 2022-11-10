Joel Dobson tracked down the story of a 'broken arrow' — a lost or accidentally detonated nuclear weapon

The specter of nuclear war has always loomed large for Joel Dobson.

As an Air Force officer in the mid-1960s, he served in Strategic Air Command, and worked in proximity to bombers, refueling tankers and Titan II missiles.

Years later he began researching an incident in which a pair of nuclear warheads came down, but did not detonate, over the town of Faro in Eastern North Carolina.

That resulted in a book, “The Goldsboro Broken Arrow,” which was released in 2011.

“An accidental detonation might have been used as an excuse to go to war,” Dobson, now 82, said. “A lot of people say that. A lot of other people say, ‘No, we never would have done that.’ But, those guys (military leaders) were ready to go at that time. That would have made the Goldsboro Broken Arrow much, much more dangerous than the Cuban Missile Crisis was.”

Dobson, who is originally from Nashville, Tennessee, but now lives in Greensboro, was commissioned as an Air Force lieutenant in 1962. He was posted at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas, where one of his jobs was handling the process that approved people to work around nuclear warheads. He left the Air Force in 1966, and spent much of the next several decades working for Burlington Industries.

Broken Arrow is the term used for an incident involving a nuclear warhead, whether it be the loss or theft of a bomb, or accidental detonation.

Dobson became interested in what happened at Faro after seeing a mention of it in a book called “Weird Carolinas.”

On Jan. 23, 1961, a B-52 Stratofortress carrying a pair of four-megaton hydrogen bombs took off from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro. The flight was part of a military operation that kept atomic weapon-laden planes aloft at all times in case of Soviet attack.

Around midnight, shortly after the plane had refueled in midair, the flight’s commander, Walter Tulloch, noticed fuel levels were dropping. Over the course of roughly half an hour, the plane lost about 51 tons of fuel.

“The commander wanted the plane to fly out to sea beyond Wilmington to burn off some fuel, because he was still too heavy to land,” Dobson said. “And, the wing commander knew that this wing was in danger of breaking. So, he said, ‘No, come on back right now. Return to base.’”

On the way back to Seymour Johnson, though, the crew heard a big crack, followed by screeching noises as the right wing broke off the plane. Soon, the plane went nose down and began disintegrating. Five crew members managed to bail out successfully, but three others were killed. Debris rained down over a roughly 2-square-mile area.

One of the bombs floated down on a parachute and landed next to a tree pretty much intact. The other bomb, however, plowed into the ground, breaking apart. Military authorities were able to recover the parts that would have ignited the device, but radioactive material remains buried deep underneath a field off of Big Daddy Road in Faro.

One day, while driving out to the beach, Dobson decided to make a stop in the town.

“There were no markers up, though,” he said. “But, there’s a little community called Eureka near there, and they had a post office. So, I went into the post office, told them who I was, and that I was interested in finding out something about the bomber crash in 1961.”

The postmaster there suggested he talk to a man named Billy Reeves, who grew up nearby, and witnessed the accident.

“He lived literally several hundred yards from where the thing fell,” Dobson said. “And he became an expert, and he was my guy. I spent a lot of time down there, and Billy would drive me around and introduce me to people. Everybody had different stories. I met eyewitnesses, and I just started pulling together pieces of information, and it just grew.”

Over the past decade, Dobson has delivered a number of lectures about the night the bombs fell, and he said he’s been approached by producers looking to turn the book into a movie. He’s also appeared in several documentaries about the incident.

“I never ever thought that it would get as far as it did,” he said. “I didn’t intend to write a book about it. But, I spent quite a few years investigating this one, and it’s been interesting. My wife and I traveled quite a bit throughout the country doing this research, and we met a bunch of very wonderful people through this.”