GREENSBORO — Since the announcement Tuesday of a new policy to create more transparency, the Greensboro Police Department has released the names of four officers involved in two separate fatal shootings in June.

On June 22, officers were called to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street just after midnight in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officer John P. Corrigan saw a man — later identified as Graham Thomas Roberson — walking in the street.

As Corrigan's vehicle approached, that’s when police say Roberson displayed a firearm. Corrigan fired his weapon from inside the vehicle, striking Roberson, who was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital.

On June 30, Sgt. Andrew J. Muldowney and Officers Johnathan L. Greene and Gage A. Kirkland were involved in an armed confrontation with 41-year-old Ernesto Ruiz, according to information provided by the police department. Officers previously attempted to stop Ruiz with pepper spray and a Taser.

Eventually, Ruiz made his way to the parking lot of a BP gas station at 2600 Randleman Road. Patrons had gathered outside the convenience store.

That’s when Ruiz stopped and advanced — armed with knives — toward police. Three officers — now identified as Muldowney, Greene and Kirkland — then fired their guns, striking him, police said.

All four officers remain on administrative duty pending the completion of an internal investigation, which is standard protocol. The State Bureau of Investigation also is continuing to investigate both shootings.

Police Chief John Thompson announced a new policy Tuesday that outlines the process for the release of information following a critical incident, such as a shooting that involves a police officer. The release of an officer's name must be approved by Thompson and only after a number of steps happen first, according to the policy.

Once the SBI investigations are complete, the cases will be forwarded to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office for review and to determine whether any criminal charges are appropriate.