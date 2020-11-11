John R. Thompson: He made history as a Montford Point Marine in WWII

The uniform was sharp.
John R. Thompson enlisted in the Marines straight from high school because of the Marine Corps reputation and the opportunity to earn a college degree through the GI Bill.
And there was something else.
“The uniform had a little to do with it," Thompson says. "I liked the way the uniform looked.”
Although he didn’t think of it in this way at the time, Thompson’s service would be groundbreaking. The WWII veteran and other Marines who completed their basic training at the Montford Point Camp made history.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established a directive allowing African Americans an opportunity to be recruited into the U.S. Marine Corps. But the Black recruits didn’t train at traditional boot camps. Instead, they were segregated and completed their basic training at Montford Point Camp in Jacksonville, North Carolina. An estimated 20,000 African American men completed basic training at Montford Point Camp from Aug. 26, 1942-Oct. 19, 1949.
The Marines had to clear trees in a snake-infested swamp to build their own wooden barracks, which resembled huts. Four months after the boot camp opened, the men were granted their first liberty (time off) and headed into Jacksonville to celebrate and catch a ride to nearby cities. At the time, there were just a few Black families living in Jacksonville, a village of less than 1,200 people. Town merchants were so startled to see the Black Marines, they closed shops, bus and train stations.
Thompson often speaks to schools and community groups about his experience as a Marine during segregation. He talks about not being able to dine in the same restaurants with white Marines and of the discrimination Black veterans faced back home after serving in the war.
Despite the hardship he and other Black Marines faced, Thompson speaks proudly of having been a Marine. He enlisted because of the Marine Corps record.
“During that time, everybody was patriotic, so I said I’ll go into the military and help win the war. I had seen the Marines in action in movies and whatnot. I liked the way they trained and I figured I’d go in and help them do it,” he recalls. “The Marine Corps was tough. Whatever they set out to do they did it, with a flair.”
The Marine Corps was also known to be a physical branch of service, which appealed to the former high school athlete. The physical training was tough, but being separated from his family was more difficult, says the Kannapolis native. He was in the South Pacific for two years, and still has many of the letters exchanged with family during this time.
Thompson’s younger brother also became a Marine, as did his son, Van.
“I tell everybody, the discipline part of it — all the young men should serve at least one year in the military. It was tough, but we learned to appreciate it,” he says. “The Marine Corps is a good branch of service because it teaches strict discipline that is good for all youth.”
After graduating from N.C. A&T, Thompson was a Guilford County Schools educator until he retired. His longest tenure was at Aycock (now Swann) Middle School, where he taught technology.
In 2011, Thompson and hundreds of other Montford Point Marines received a Congressional Gold Medal for their historic service. Others who have earned a Congressional Gold Medal include Mother Teresa, Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.
“We said it was long overdue,” Thompson says.
Retired U.S. Marine veteran Tammy Williamson wants more people to know about the Montford Point Marines. As the chapter president for the Montford Point Marines Triad-Triangle Chapter, Williamson gets very emotional when she thinks about what Thompson and fellow Marines encountered during segregation.
Just a year before African Americans were allowed entry into the Marines, then-Commandant Maj. Gen. Thomas Holcomb told leaders in Washington that “Negroes” would be a “definite loss of efficiency.”
“If it were a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would rather have the whites,” he was reported to have said.
Williamson’s voice breaks when she thinks about how Marines like Thompson were treated.
“When he returned from service he thought people would have a different outlook because he had served,” she says. “They fought for this country, but still weren’t treated the same.”
Williamson says she joined the Marines at age 22, directionless. Although it wasn’t perfect, she was able to establish a career, educate her daughter and retire.
She ponders: “I retired in 2012, and as I close my eyes, and I think about how I would feel if my boss told me that he would rather have 5,000 whites instead of 250,000 people like me… can you imagine knowing your boss couldn’t stand you, not because of something you did, but because of the color of your skin?”
She says she owes a lot to the Montford Point Marines.
“It’s important to me because if it wasn’t for those trailblazers, I wouldn’t have been able to have a direction or to have retired. My daughter wouldn’t be able to have an education,” she says.
Thompson is the last founding charter member of the Montford Point Marines Triad-Triangle chapter still living. Williamson wants the next generation to know about their sacrifices and their place in history.
“No one knows who they are. No one knows that U.S. history is right here in our backyard,” she says. “They weren’t every day men.”
