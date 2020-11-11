John R. Thompson: He made history as a Montford Point Marine in WWII

Thompson often speaks to schools and community groups about his experience as a Marine during segregation. He talks about not being able to dine in the same restaurants with white Marines and of the discrimination Black veterans faced back home after serving in the war.

Despite the hardship he and other Black Marines faced, Thompson speaks proudly of having been a Marine. He enlisted because of the Marine Corps record.

“During that time, everybody was patriotic, so I said I’ll go into the military and help win the war. I had seen the Marines in action in movies and whatnot. I liked the way they trained and I figured I’d go in and help them do it,” he recalls. “The Marine Corps was tough. Whatever they set out to do they did it, with a flair.”

The Marine Corps was also known to be a physical branch of service, which appealed to the former high school athlete. The physical training was tough, but being separated from his family was more difficult, says the Kannapolis native. He was in the South Pacific for two years, and still has many of the letters exchanged with family during this time.

Thompson’s younger brother also became a Marine, as did his son, Van.