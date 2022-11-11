John Stakeman of Winston-Salem

John Stakeman served in the Marines from 2006-2012. When he left service, he held the rank of sergeant. This is an abbreviated version of how he found something special in the desert, and how that discovery helped ease the worries of his mother, Mary Talton, who shared this story:

In 2008, John was deployed to Iraq.

"My constant prayer throughout this deployment is based on Psalms 91, 'God send your angels with their swords and shield and form a wall around John and his fellow Marines that nothing can penetrate.' Every waking hour I said that prayer."

After months without word from John, he called one day to share his discovery.

"The call I received went as follows. 'Hey mom, you won't believe what I found in the desert today.'

"'You're right. What did you find?'

"'I found a knife in the desert with the name John, Iraq and 2008 engraved on it. Isn't that crazy.'

"No, John, that's not crazy, that's a miracle. You make sure that knife comes home with you.'

"The definition of a miracle is an extraordinary event manifesting divine intervention. That is how my miracle evolved.

"John was with the 1st platoon, 3rd squad, Bravo company on an engineer reconnaissance support mission to establish a forward outpost on the Iraq/Syria border. John was in the gun turret in the first of four 7-ton vehicles that had driven over eight hours to this very remote location. His position gave him a clear field of vision for anything that looked suspicious. The convoy stopped and as John was stepping out of his vehicle, he stepped on something hard, buried beneath the sand.

"...When he felt he would be safe in moving his foot, he dug beneath the sand to find a knife with the name John, the year 2008, and the location, Iraq, engraved on the blades and handle. A knife that John nor anyone else with him had ever seen. The odds of this happening are incalculable. Of all the places John could have stepped, he put his foot on what I believe is a knife that God had put in a place where he knew John would step. What is a knife but a small sword? God had given me proof that He heard my prayer for John and John found the proof in the desert in Iraq. Not a promise that he would live to come home but that He was with him no matter what happened."

John returned from Iraq on Oct. 12, 2008. In 2009, he was deployed to Afghanistan.

"During this second deployment, I would hold my knife and pray my mantra. The second deployment was not as tough as the first. I had learned I can live in a crisis; with God, all things are possible. John was injured while on a mission in Afghanistan. He had successful back surgery at Baptist Hospital in 2019.

"The knife that came home with John is now at home with me. Its home is not in a museum surrounded by guards or in some fancy display case. It's in a simple white box in my desk at home. When the time is right, I will return it to John. But for now, I hold and treasure it, knowing its meaning makes it priceless."