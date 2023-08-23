GREENSBORO — In a significant policy change, Chief John Thompson plans to petition the court to allow the release of police footage after every "critical incident" — not just when there is public pressure to do so.

"As an organization, this is a big step forward toward being transparent," Thompson said during an interview Tuesday at police headquarters. "We want the community to understand what happens in a critical incident."

Under its new policy, the department describes a "critical incident" as an event "that results in the death or serious injury of another person involving a police employee, including a motor vehicle crash."

For incidents involving a criminal investigation, the police chief would petition the court for recordings from cameras worn by officers and inside their patrol cars after the Guilford County District Attorney's Office makes a determination whether to pursue charges or not.

Thompson also expects to ultimately release the names of officers involved in those situations once certain criteria are met to ensure information is being released "responsibly," he said. Officers would be notified and the welfare of that person and their family would be taken into consideration. The officer(s) also would complete a psychological assessment, which is standard procedure, before Thompson would approve releasing their identity to the public.

The chief also may withhold the release of names — indefinitely — if the department determines there is a "threat to the welfare of the officer or their family."

The policy also states the chief could choose to withhold information "if it is determined that the release would obstruct or harm a criminal investigation."

The Rev. Greg Drumwright, who recently advocated for the family of Nasanto Crenshaw, a 17-year-old killed by a Greensboro police officer in August 2022, said the policy change was "a step in the right direction."

"We want to know that we can trust our local law enforcement," Drumwright said Tuesday afternoon. "We want to know that we can trust the criminal justice system. But if the Black and brown community were to base that trust off history, even these policies fall short."

Drumwright said there is much more work to be done to engage the public, such as answering questions from victims' families about incidents that resulted in deaths. He also urged law enforcement to contact grieving families.

"Reach out in a display of humanity, which would do wonders in the hearts and minds of families involved in a critical incident," Drumwright said.

Thompson said it's important to strike a balance between the expectations of the community with the needs of those who work for him.

He said he and his team have spent several months working on the policy. Some employees, he explained, are concerned that the public release of recordings means that anyone can view it — including an officer's children.

Thompson said other staff members are more open to the community's expectations for transparency and accountability.

"From my position, when you try to be more transparent, you do open yourself up," Thompson said. "And when questions come up, it will allow the department to have important conversations with the community."