GREENSBORO — N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister, who represents eastern Guilford County, has stepped down as House majority whip due to the demands of campaigning to become the state’s labor commissioner.

Hardister, a Whitsett Republican, announced his candidacy for labor commissioner in January. He said in a news release that relinquishing his responsibilities will allow him to continue to serve the citizens of his district while also running a statewide campaign.

“Running a statewide campaign requires a significant time commitment, and as such, I am no longer able to effectively fulfill the duties of the majority whip,” Hardister said in the release.

In politics, a whip is traditionally someone who lines up legislators to vote in accordance with their party among other duties.

Other candidates for the labor commissioner’s post include Republican Luke Farley of Raleigh, Republican Travis Wilson of Union County and Democrat Braxton Winston of Charlotte.

Karl Gillespie, a Macon Republican, was elected to serve as the new House majority whip, according to the news release.