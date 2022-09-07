Judge denies restraining order in The Blind Tiger case

GREENSBORO — A judge has denied The Blind Tiger's request for a temporary restraining order against the North Carolina ABC Commission's suspension of its alcohol permits after police say a bouncer fatally shot an unarmed man in July.

The order was signed Wednesday by Judge Jonathan S. Dills of the Office of Administrative Hearings. No hearing date has been set to consider whether the popular Spring Garden Street music venue will lose its license.

"We appreciate Judge Dills giving us a prompt hearing on the TRO and look forward to a hearing on our Motion for Preliminary Injunction that is likely to occur very soon," Amiel J. Rossabi, one of the club's attorneys, said in an email in response to the decision.

The ABC Commission cited three shootings this year while issuing the suspension in July.

The most recent involved the arrest of Jason Leonard, 28, who was working security at the club and has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of 19-year-old Pedro Alegria, according to police. The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on July 31. Alegria, police said, was unarmed at the time.

“The disregard for safety by continuing sales and service of alcoholic beverages, despite the ongoing violence and repeated shootings causing serious injuries to patrons, creates a hazardous environment for all the public,” the ABC Commission wrote in its findings.

In its effort to lift the suspension, The Blind Tiger argued a temporary restraining order “preserves the petitioner’s rights” and “allows a legal challenge” without further harm to the business, according to the filing on behalf of co-owner Bradford McCauley. The motion questions some of the ABC Commissions' information, calling it “general and/or irrelevant,” according to the filing and legal challenge dated Aug. 31.

Losing the club’s liquor license is "tantamount to a termination of the business and its more than 30-year-legacy," McCauley wrote in the affidavit.