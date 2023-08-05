GREENSBORO — A judge in North Carolina’s 18th Judicial District Court has issued a protective order against a News & Record reporter that prevents her from using her reporting inside a courtroom last week.

Kenwyn Caranna, who covers Greensboro and Guilford County government, was observing juvenile court proceedings inside the courthouse on July 28. She was in the courtroom most of the day except for a period when District Court Judge Ashley Watlington-Simms closed the courtroom to hear a particular matter.

Everyone in the courtroom, including Caranna, was directed to leave the courtroom with only the parties and attorneys to that matter left behind. When that matter concluded, Caranna and others were permitted to return to the courtroom.

Late in the day, Watlington-Simms asked Caranna to identify herself. Caranna did so, and Watlington-Simms said she intended to leave the courtroom and consult with Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent. Caranna asked if she could call her attorney, a common practice for journalists, and Watlington-Simms denied her request.

When Watlington-Simms returned to the courtroom, she told Caranna she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.

When an attorney asked Caranna if she had taken any notes, Watlington-Simms repeated the question, to which Caranna replied yes. The judge then instructed bailiffs to seize Caranna’s notes and said the reporter could appeal the action later.

At the end of the day on Aug. 2, Watlington-Simms released a five-page "protective order" against Caranna, contending it was necessary to protect the integrity of confidential information discussed in juvenile court. The order sealed Caranna's notes and states she is not allowed to speak about information discussed during cases heard that day.

Jon Buchan, a Charlotte attorney who is not involved in this case, has spent decades practicing media law and is a member of the UNC Press Advancement Council.

"North Carolina law prohibits a judge from compelling a news reporter to turn over her notes unless the reporter has had the opportunity for a hearing where she is represented by counsel," he said when contacted for comment about the reported incident.

According to the NC Courts website, "juvenile court hearings are open to the public, but the records of these proceedings are confidential." A judge can decide to close the courtroom to the public and only allow those who are directly involved in a case to remain.

The judge's order concludes by stating, "Caranna can make a motion for the release of the notes seized and placed under seal by the Court."

The News & Record is requesting a hearing to vacate the gag order and unseal and return Caranna’s notes.