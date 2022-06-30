 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

July Fourth closings

  • 0
Fun Fourth Festival (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Philharmonia of Greensboro played what is popularly known as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture during the downtown fireworks display on July 4, 2016, in Greensboro.

 Joseph Rodriguez, News & Record

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday-Friday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Route 11 will not serve Jamestown. Access GSO will also offer services on a Saturday schedule, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

(Week of July 4)

People are also reading…

Greensboro: Monday’s collections are Tuesday and Tuesday’s are Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Dubai center where sick turtles recover before returning to sea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert