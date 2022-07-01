July Fourth closings

Federal offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
ABC stores: Closed Monday
Schools: Closed Monday-Friday
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Route 11 will not serve Jamestown. Access GSO will also offer services on a Saturday schedule, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
High Point Transit: HPTS Access and Hi Tran closed Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
(Week of July 4)
People are also reading…
Greensboro: Monday’s collections are Tuesday and Tuesday’s are Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
High Point: Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.