July Fourth closings
July Fourth closings

The Philharmonia of Greensboro played what is popularly known as Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture during the downtown fireworks display on July 4, 2016, in Greensboro.

 Joseph Rodriguez, News & Record

Federal offices: Closed Monday

State offices: Closed Monday

Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday

High Point city offices: Closed Monday

County offices: Closed Monday

ABC stores: Closed Monday

Schools: Closed Monday-Friday

Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Route 11 will not serve Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Access GSO will also offer services on a Saturday schedule, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Greensboro: Monday’s collections are Tuesday and Tuesday’s are Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.

High Point: Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

