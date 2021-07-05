July Fourth closings

Federal offices: Closed Monday
State offices: Closed Monday
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday
High Point city offices: Closed Monday
County offices: Closed Monday
ABC stores: Closed Monday
Schools: Closed Monday-Friday
Greensboro Transit: Hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Route 11 will not serve Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown. Access GSO will also offer services on a Saturday schedule, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
High Point Transit: Dial-A-Lift and Hi Tran closed Monday.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Greensboro: Monday’s collections are Tuesday and Tuesday’s are Wednesday. All other collections remain the same.
High Point: Collections are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
